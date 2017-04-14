29°
Time to focus on peace on earth: Rocky Bishop's message

14th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Rockhampton's Anglican Bishop, David Robinson.
Rockhampton's Anglican Bishop, David Robinson.

By David Robinson, Anglican Bishop of Rockhampton

THE message of Easter is one of reconciliation, of peace with God and with others.

It's a message we long to hear in this broken world, but are we realistic about how peace is achieved?

As we look at the world around us, there are conflicts and acts of terror that are changing the way we think and act.

While we struggle to find solutions to these issues (there are histories and complexities we do not understand) we can and should pray.

Pray for peacemakers, for governments and leaders who are trying to seek solutions to these difficult issues, remembering that with God all things are possible.

This Easter can we also ask what it would take to bring peace to our homes, our communities?

What would it take to bring peace to families torn apart by domestic violence;; peace to communities that are split because of race or faith; peace to those suffering mental illnesses? Are we prepared to pay the price of peace?

We live in a society that has largely turned its back on God.

Individualism, the freedom to do 'my thing, my way', self-satisfaction and the idea that 'I am the most important person in the world' have distorted our frame of reference.

We no longer see each individual as a loved and valuable child of the one true God.

Rather we have made the individual the centre of all that is.

The difficulty is that, once any individual assumes that they are the most important person in the world, all other

persons, by definition, are second in importance.

In many cultures and countries, this has led to an attitude of superiority, of men over women, over those of different

colour, ethnicity, and culture.

In such an environment, peace with God and peace with others is squeezed out in favour of protecting our own interests.

Easter, the death and resurrection of Jesus calls us to stop and think about the price of peace.

The price that Jesus paid in coming to earth, living and dying so that we might have peace with God.

What price are we prepared to pay to bring peace, real peace, into our communities, our churches, our families?

Will we be willing to to put others ahead of ourselves?

Peace is possible if we, in humility and faith, will put our trust in God and love all the people around us.

Wishing you all a very happy, holy and peace filled Easter.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anglican diocese of rockhampton bishop of rockhampton david robinson easter 2017

