Time to get the frisbee out

Artist impression of the linear park being developed at Harmony.

Sunshine Coast residents will soon be able to enjoy Queensland's first grand linear park - located within Palmview's largest master-planned community, Harmony - with the first $3.1million phase set to be completed by mid-August.

Once fully complete, the park will span more than five hectares and run the length of 10 football fields, forming a central green corridor throughout the community.

AVID Property Group general manager Queensland Bruce Harper said he was very excited to be one step closer to opening the first phase of the park.

"As part of AVID's commitment to providing exceptional community infrastructure, the first phase of the Grand Linear Park has been fast-tracked more than three months ahead of schedule," Mr Harper said.

"The Grand Linear Park will be a popular new hub for the whole community to come together and enjoy spending time outdoors - an exciting new addition not just for Harmony residents, but for the entire Coast."

The Grand Linear Park will ultimately be made up of a series of local parks, each with individual facilities and identities. Phase one will provide two hectares of community space for people of all ages and recreational interests to enjoy, from kicking a ball around with the family and enjoying a picnic with friends, to breaking a sweat on the first stage of a large network of interconnected cycle and walk ways.

Phase one of the park will feature three separate play areas for locals to explore, including a set of six swings, two table tennis tables and a 30.2 metre multi-play structure with a slide, spider's web, swinging ropes and stepping stones.

Fitness fanatics will also be catered for, with pull up bars, parallel bars and rope bells all available in the specially-designed outdoor fitness centre from leading outdoor equipment designers, KOMPAN.

"With 90% of our residents at Harmony set to be within 250 metres of a local park, getting outdoors to enjoy the Sunshine Coast's active lifestyle will be easy - and accessible - for everyone," Mr Harper said.

"The unique layout of our linear park allows us to offer a versatile and innovative park design that resonates with the social and recreational needs of our community."

"We have designed the park to include things that are important to us in community facilities, including bathrooms and seating for family birthdays and weekend get-togethers," he said.

Harmony's Grand Linear Park is the first of many parks and open green spaces for the community and will connect residents to the Harmony's 60km network of cycle ways and pedestrian paths.

