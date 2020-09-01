Time to nominate your Oz Day heroes

Owen, 2, and Kristin Harris at the Great Australian Beach Party at Yeppoon on Australia Day. FILE PHOTO.

DO you know someone who has made a significant contribution to Livingstone Shire during the bushfires or coronavirus?

Then you should put their name up for an Australia Day Award.

Today nominations for Livingstone Shire Council’s 2021 Australia Day Awards officially open across these categories:

- Citizen of the Year;

- Young Citizen of the Year;

- Community Group Service Award;

- Living Legend Award;

- and this year’s newest category - Public Service Award.

Australia Day Awards Committee chairman Cr Adam Belot said Livingstone Shire Council’s awards were a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of outstanding individuals who were role models for us all.

“While our society and the way we do things has changed drastically over the past six months as a result of the impacts of COVID-19, there has still been an opportunity for outstanding individuals in our community to be recognised for their contributions through range of avenues and activities,” Cr Belot said.

“Nominating someone for these awards also helps to share the many stories of inspiration among us.”

Nominations close on Tuesday, December 1.

For more information or to nominate go to https://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/homepage/100/australia-day-awards or phone 4913 5000 for assistance.

