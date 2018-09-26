Time to put the pedal to the metal to get Supercars to Rocky

SHOUT-OUT The community is being asked to support a new campaign to bring Supercars to Rockhampton in 2020.

LADIES and gentlemen, start your engines and get ready to make some noise, Rockhampton!

If a Supercars event is to come to Central Queensland in 2020 then it's time to make our voices loud and clear.

A new campaign launched today is calling on local residents across the region to shout it out loud so organisers are left with no doubt that Rockhampton and Central Queensland want this event and will support it.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was time to rev up support as discussions with Supercars neared the decision stage.

"Our community is extremely passionate about bringing this event to Rockhampton and it's that passion we want to show to the decision-makers so that when they're looking at the rounds for the 2020 calendar, Rockhampton is on there," Cr Strelow said.

"Tourism Events Queensland will be visiting Rockhampton in November to look at this site, so the time to do this campaign is now.

"If we want this to happen, we need the community to get behind it, and Advance Rockhampton has today launched a new campaign for locals to support."

Rockhampton Region Supercars supporters can sign up on the website, like the Facebook page, use the profile filter and help show Supercars why Rockhampton deserves a spot on the 2020 racing calendar.

Mini community events will be held over the coming week helping you to sign up and as an incentive to the most passionate fans, the first 1000 supporters will receive a merchandise pack.

"We've seen the reports from places like Speedcafe that there is a lot of competition to host Supercar Championship events," Cr Strelow said.

"We have been talking to Supercars throughout this process and we are at the point where we need to take louder action.

"We can't do it without the community's help so please, get behind this campaign, sign up and let's bring a Supercars event to Rockhampton in 2020."

The preferred site for the Rockhampton Supercars bid is Norbridge Park on the bank of the Fitzroy River.

Cr Tony Williams said the site was in a great central location with ample space for a track and big crowd numbers.

"We are investigating this site as a number of locations had been discussed, with Norbridge Park coming out the preferred option due to a number of benefits the site offered," he said.

"It is a great central location, it has ample space for a track and big crowd numbers," Cr Williams said.

"We are already investigating this site as a multi-sport precinct, so having motor racing there would absolutely fit in with those plans.

"Another key reason we are looking at Norbridge Park is that there would be no impact on the main road network, and the multiple exit and entry points would keep any local disruption to a minimum," he said.

