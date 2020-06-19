Time to review northern routes

Alliance has announced flights from Sunshine Coast Airport to Cairns starting in July.

OPINION:

WITH flights between the Sunshine Coast and Cairns locked in, now might be a good time to review other northern routes.

I will definitely be going troppo up north after flights open next month. How could I resist the $125 one-way price tag?

Yet if I want to fly from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Rockhampton, a one-way ticket in July will set me back in the ballpark of $500 minimum and a day of travel.

Despite being located about 530km north, a trip to Rockhampton includes stops in Sydney and Melbourne.

The same goes for Emerald.

The Sunshine Coast is not doing itself any favours by slapping this exorbitant price tag on what would no doubt be popular flight paths if more affordable.

Our region has a strong fly-in, fly-out community centred around these towns, and I am not just talking "cashed-up miners".

I am talking about the mothers and fathers who would much rather spend a day with their families than driving alone on rural roads.

I lived in both Emerald and Rockhampton for about three years and found plenty of people would opt for a Brisbane holiday over one on the Sunshine Coast, purely based on the cost and convenience of flights.