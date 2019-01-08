Time to say good-bye to Livingstone Shire Council forever

Livingstone Shire Council mayor, Bill Ludwig has made an announcement that has divided the community.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor, Bill Ludwig has made an announcement that has divided the community. Contributed

WITH major growth in the Capricorn Coast region, flourishing population and economics, Livingstone Shire Council has confirmed its commitment to go full steam ahead with a name change and formal reclassification from a shire to a regional council.

Online community consultation is now live using the council's Get Involved engagement platform and it would appear that not everyone is happy.

It this area around cost that has most people concerned.

The council's Facebook page is awash with comments from residents who would much prefer some rates relief and think the timing is wrong.

For others, it's the rural areas like Ogmore, Marlborough, Glenlee, The Caves and Cawarral that don't fit the emphasis on 'coast' and worry about being left further behind.

More than anything, the people are asking about the cost and demanding a breakdown.

Mayor Bill Ludwig says the re-branding offers greater opportunity to grow tourism, jobs, business growth and attract more private sector investment in the region of more than 37,000 people.

Cr Ludwig says the push for a name change first came in 2014 when the Capricorn Coast Business and Tourism group stressed the importance of a name change.

With more than 150 business members, the CCBT put forward its case that a name change and re-branding from Livingstone Shire to the Capricorn Coast Region would be as a key driver for the future economic development.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was pointed out at the time that very few people outside this region have any idea where Livingstone Shire is situated geographically, that it is one of Queensland's premier coastal destinations for both business and tourism investment," Cr Ludwig said.

"For years we have been marketing our area as the Capricorn Coast region, so it makes sense for the local government to have the same name."

"With Council's outstanding successes in securing more than $130 million of State and Federal funding to transform our foreshores and rebuild our regional economy, it is both timely and logical to now consider the name change to put the Capricorn Coast Region on the national and international tourism and investment map."

The idea however goes back further than Cr Ludwig's account.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll says the idea was first mooted by herself and other newly elected councillors during the 2000-2004 term, and again in 2010 when Capricorn Enterprise was formed.

"It was formally recorded in the 2014 to 2020 Capricorn Destination Tourism Plan as a regional tourism action," Ms Carroll said.

"It is important to have the correct historical records and it is fantastic to see this issue gain the momentum it truly deserves."

If there is general community support for re-branding, Cr Ludwig says it will be transitioned cost effectively over time as part of the organic process of replacing and updating items as part of their natural life.

To have your say or find out more, head to getinvolved.livingstone.qld .gov.au/.