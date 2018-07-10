Menu
SAY GOODBYE: A funeral will be held for Tom Fletcher this Friday at St Jospeh's Cathedral.
Time to say goodbye to our friend Tom

vanessa jarrett
by
10th Jul 2018 4:03 PM

THE life of 19 year-old Bajool man Tom Fletcher will be honoured at his funeral this Friday.

Thomas John Fletcher passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 5.

He had extensive injuries to his brain and spine, a torn abdominal muscle and cracked ribs following a car accident on June 21.

In the early hours of the morning, Tom was driving to work when he veered off the road and crashed into a ditch where he lay undiscovered in the dark until a truck driver saw him in the dawn light.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he fought for his life.

It was confirmed the tow hours he lay unconscious before being found did not affect his condition.

A fundraising campaign was started on June 23 and by yesterday afternoon had raised $9,660.

The teenager went to school at The Cathedral College, was a diesel fitter apprentice and karate champion.

He will be sadly missed by parents Margaret and Max and his sister Sarah.

His funeral will be held at St Joseph's Cathedral on William St, this Friday at 10.30am.

