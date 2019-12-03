Time to take care of your mental health after bushfires

MONITORING yourself and your loved ones over the first 28 days following a traumatic event like a bushfire is crucial in picking up potential long term effects on mental health.

That is the view of Rockhampton psychologist Mandy Dexter.

“Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is always something that we need to be mindful of but we don’t want to pathologise normal reactions to extraordinary events, “ Ms Dexter said..

“Having a reaction to something like an unexpected bushfire in our local community means that we are going to have these responses of fight or flight or freeze, so feeling angry or feeling anxious or shutting down.

“These are normal responses, but what we want to do is just be mindful that we want to give people about a 28-day period for those emotions to subside.”

Ms Dexter is a supporter of online psychology service Rural Health Connect and a leading voice on trauma recovery in Queensland.

She said if responses weren’t subsiding, then it could be time to seek some professional help.

“If after 28 days people are still feeling very anxious, very agitated, very angry or very shutdown then certainly it would be time to go and seek some assistance from your GP or if you already have a ­psychologist, to talk to your psychologist.

“Just to investigate what is going on and get some emotional and psychological support at that time.”

She said best thing to do to look after your mental health was to get back into your daily routine.

“With these types of events people are usually out of their normal routines for a number of reasons so that contributes to our emotional dysregulation

“So, for children and adults re-establishing a daily routine as soon as is practical. Even those who aren’t able to return to their properties.”

“From there we just want to monitor, with our children, with ourselves with our loved ones, touching base and just checking in and seeing how they are going.”

Rural Heath Connect has psychologists available to talk over video conferencing. Medicare rebates are available to many people in rural areas. Visit www.ruralhealthconnect.com.au