TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

Timelapse of the Mackay Ring Road construction: A fascinating five minutes watching the key parts of the road unfold.

IT'S been a decade in the making but the Mackay Ring Road is finally about to open to traffic.

Stage One of the road will be officially opened tomorrow, with Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey flying in to meet with local politicians in Mackay.

The road will open to traffic about noon on Monday, diverting through-traffic between Rockhampton and Townsville around the city and off the already-busy Nebo Rd.

Drivers will come off the Bruce Highway at Stockroute Rd to the Bald Hill Rd intersection north of Mackay, pulling large freight and heavy mine vehicles away from the centre of town.

But tomorrow, cars from the Pioneer Valley Classic Car Club, Mackay Vintage Motor Club, Holden Car Club, Mackay Road and Custom Club and the Mackay Classic Car Club will take a spin on the road.

Sub-contractor vehicles will also get a go as will heavy vehicles from Blenners Transport, Emerald Carrying Co and Zarb Transport.

Mackay Ring Road under construction. Picture: Supplied

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said the opening of the Ring Road was a landmark moment in the history of the region.

"The route for this crucial piece of infrastructure was first unveiled a decade ago and it is exciting to see it come to fruition,'' he said.

Peak Downs Highway overpass being built as part of the Mackay Ring Road Picture: Supplied

"The Ring Road will help ease traffic congestion and improve safety as highway B-doubles and traffic heading north and south won't have to travel through the city."

Cr Williamson said the Ring Road was a key piece of the evolution of Mackay.

"Future stages, including a link to the Mackay port, will further enhance the region's transport network."

Placement of the first T-girder in the new Pioneer River crossing in Mackay Ring Road. Picture: Supplied

Return to the Daily Mercury website tomorrow morning for five more story packages on the Mackay Ring Road development.

