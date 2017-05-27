Timeless classic that will cause a 'feeding frenzy'

10 Dagmar St, The Range is complete in from its colonial style to front yard.

A SLOW wander through the gracious 1920's federation home and you're taken to a bygone-era.

10 Dagmar St, The Range captures a place when gentlemen retired to the drawing room after dinner, ladies waft with parasols across the expansive lawns and settle comfortably on the wide covered plantation styled verandas to chatter, to read, to crotchet.

The character home is believed to have been settled by the Homer family, local grazing identities who lived here for many years, subsequently sold to a local surgeon, then to a Vice Chancellor of the CQU and currently a local professional family.

"It is such a charming home,” Pat O'Driscoll agent Penny Keating, The Range specialist says.

"One of the great features I have always liked about this one, is it is high to low set. The backyard area is the same level as the back of the home

"You go through the house and it just flows through, directly to the backyard.

"It is timeless in its character. It is sprawling federation, typical of what those Colonial homes are about.”

Grandly positioned on 2,123m2 block this sprawling family home with its feature wide verandahs and plantation shutters and with a liveability enhanced by its free flowing design from inside to the outside, being high set at the front to take advantage of its magical views, and lowset at the rear to allow the easy flow to inside to outside, perfect for entertainment and children to play.

With its fair share of original features preserved, stunning stained glass, fretwork, traditional lighting, extra high ceiling, tongue 'n' groove walls, and polished floors and with emphasis on versatility, and complete with four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, French doors, sunroom and reading room it is a one-off home that truly retains its old-world appeal.

"Everything is fenced off with a security gate, so you could put whatever you like, the frontage is magnificent,” she said.

"New owners could expand it further, the potential is there, but most like the expansive lawns.

"It is great for pets and families, particularly with kids.”

Pat O'Driscoll himself has a bit of a love affair with this suburb. He began selling homes in The Range at 19 and said this one in particular, ticks every box.

"What you can get for this size and this front... a home like this in Brisbane, say in the Ascot or Hamilton area, the price would be tenfold,” the long time principal agent said.

"Rockhampton is an old city as far as Australia goes, with a very diversified industry. When the market falls, people sit back and wait for it to fall to the bottom, but when people see it getting momentum, it goes up extremely quick.

"When the market is hot, you see a feeding frenzy. And it will be a feeding frenzy for this one.

"How many blocks are this close to private schools, private hospitals, the CBD, no matter what market they are in they are in rare supply. There are never many available.

"There are just big ticks everywhere.”