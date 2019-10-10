Timeline for Callide B closure in state hands

THE company in charge of Callide Power Station says any decision regarding the proposed 2028 closure of the Callide B site rests in the hands of its shareholder, the Queensland Government.

It comes after the Australian Energy Market Operator updated its dates for the expected closure of Queensland coal-fired power stations.

Both the Queensland Government and operator CS Energy stated no decision has been made regarding the site.

“No decision has been made to close any of our plant and the final decision regarding the actual closure of Callide B, and in fact any of CS Energy’s power stations, will be made by our shareholder the Queensland Government,” a CS Energy spokeswoman said.

“CS Energy recently informed the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) that its forecast closure date for Callide B Power Station is 2028, in accordance with new reporting requirements for large generators to provide advance notice of plant closures.

“Callide B Power Station was commissioned in 1988, with an expected technical life of 40 years. It is important to note that 2028 is a forecast closure date due to the technical life of Callide B.

“CS Energy is committed to working with its employees and other key stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition when Callide B is closed.”

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the 2028 timeline was not set in stone and could be extended despite the state aiming for a 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

“Things change like technology … if the power station operator say it will run longer we will continue to run it longer if we need to in this transition to renewable energy in Queensland,” Mr Butcher said. “We own these assets and control when they shut … We know we still need coal-fired power stations here in Queensland for the baseload.

“We are still targeting only a 50 per cent target by 2030 and these power stations will continue to provide for Queensland up until that time.

“While we still control and own them we can talk to the operators and ask them into the future what their turnaround history is like, what their improvements are like and we can continue to operate them while we transition.”

Labor's Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and LNP Burleigh MP and Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart share a moment together in Gladstone after both held press conferences at the same location only minutes apart. Both were discussing the closure timeline of Callide B Power Station.

Mr Butcher compared the situation to a car dealership forcing him to give up his car because its warranty was up.

“I own my car and will decide when I get rid of my car and that’s no different to our assets here in Queensland particularly our electric assets.

“When we have our own electric assets in our hands we can invest in them, make sure they continue to run and continue to support those jobs.”

Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart said it was “quite clear AEMO were relying on that power station being open until 2039”.

“Last year in AEMO’s Integrated System Plan they had Callide B closing in 2038/39 and now all of a sudden in the last few days we’ve seen that altered to 2028,” Mr Hart said.

“That’s going to mean job losses for places like Gladstone and Biloela, have impacts on house prices, security issues for our energy supply in Queensland and possibly nationwide.”