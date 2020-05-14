Menu
Works at East and Derby Sts.
Timeline for significant road upgrades announced

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th May 2020 1:35 PM
ROAD upgrades in Rockhampton CBD and Glenmore Rd are expected to be completed next month.

At East and Derby St, a new roundabout is under construction while Glenmore Rd and Main St are being upgraded.

Both projects are under the Federal Government’s Black Spot program and are schedulded to be completed in June.

Work was completed this week at the entrance to the Primewest Centre at Red Hill on Richardson Road.

The new safety improvements include a new turning lane, traffic lights, pedestrian crossing and designated bike access.

READ HERE: THE ROCKY RING ROAD MAP YOU NEED TO SEE

READ HERE: BRUCE HWY OVERTAKING LANES GOING IN NORTH OF ROCKY

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she was pleased to see the traffic lights turned on to benefit Rockhampton motorists and further encourage road safety.

“The Australian Government has committed an additional $50 million per year from 2019-20 to the Black Spot Program,” she said.

“This project and six others around Rockhampton further exemplify our commitment to seeing safe roadway and I want to thank Mayor Strelow and the Rockhampton Regional Council for their hard work and co-operation with the Federal Government to address them.”

These three intersection projects alone are worth $3 million and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said they are critical to reducing the risk of accidents and improving motorist safety.

“I thank the Federal Government for their continued investment in black spot areas across our Region, and I also thank the businesses and motorists for their patience while we make these very important upgrades.”

