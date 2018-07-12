TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold case

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Crime premium_icon TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold...

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

ISAAC Emmanuel Roberts, 35, from Toowoomba, is facing drugs charges that carry the maximum death penalty.

News premium_icon How Isaac went from Downlands schoolboy to Bali...

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

Beautiful bush bees taking cover from a storm.

Community 'Bush bees taking cover from a storm'

L-R Steph Beck and Rachael Lelen at Flamingo's On Quay.

News GALLERY: Rocky's finest step out to enjoy night...

DEEP DISCUSSION: Thierry Neuville talks about the performance of his car with a Hyundai team member.

Lifestyle Neuville sets the early pace at Aussie leg of world...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

Carole Marsden

News PHOTOS: The storm that ripped through Bundy

Games

Games The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

Smarter Shopping The Stormtroopers are coming – to vacuum your...

4 snakes came to visit

News WATCH: When four snakes come to visit

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

News Man evades police only to be chased by shark

A fire threatens homes in Aura. Residents evacuate.

News IN PICTURES: How the Caloundra fire emergency...

News Ghost-like shape caught floating above ocean

Crime

TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold case

By
12th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Chronicle has spoken to police sources, trawled through archives and spoken with the family of Toowoomba tree surgeon Steven Goldsmith to revisit his puzzling 2000 disappearance.

Mr Goldsmith vanished without a trace 18 years ago after last being seen by friends in Toowoomba.

His New Farm apartment was left with all his belongings in place, as if he expected to just walk back through the door.

But he didn't.

One former senior police officer tasked with the case all those years ago said: "He'd left his unit, as if he was going around the corner to buy a loaf of bread or something like that," Mark Ainsworth recalled in a recent interview.

"Everything was there on the table, waiting for him to come back. It just aroused suspicion straight away."

The case has baffled police investigators for almost two decades, with potential sightings and a coroner's report only adding to his British family's heartache.

Police today confirmed they have exhausted all lines of enquiries into his disappearance, but the case remains active.

Here is how his disappearance unfolded.

england missing persons unit news steven goldsmith toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle