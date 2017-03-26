Timeline of destruction: Cyclone Marcia flashback

A massive gumtree falls on this house on Diplock St, Rockhampton, during Cyclone Marcia.

AS Cyclone Debbie bears down on the Queensland coast, The Morning Bulletin takes a look back at the last big cyclone that smashed the region in 2015.

While Central Queenslanders won't forget the destruction of Cyclone Marcia in a hurry, the timeline below gives a snapshot of what unfolded during one of the most dramatic periods in the region's recent history and how our community reacted.

Cyclone Marcia coverage. Adam Wratten

WATCH: From the eye of Cyclone Marcia.

Thursday, Feb 19: Category 1 Cyclone Marcia heads towards the Capricorn Coast. Later that night Marcia picks up intensity to a Category 5 storm as residents in St Lawrence, Clairview and Ogmore areas are evacuated.

Friday, Feb 20: Severe TC Marcia unleashes fury and devastation after crossing the coast at Shoalwater Bay at 8am with wind gusts up to 285kmh.

At 11am it is downgraded to category 4. At 11.30am Ergon reports 11,000 properties are without power in Yeppoon area.

The Morning Bulletin's coverage of Cyclone Marcia. Adam Wratten

Reports of major damage to houses, crops and vegetation in coastal area.

At 1.39pm the eye of the cyclone passes directly over Rockhampton as a Category 3 storm with wind gusts estimated up to 195kmh.

Hundreds of houses are severely damaged, tens of thousands of trees uprooted or snapped in half, 2000 power lines are downed and 65,000 residents without power with 97% of the Rockhampton region and 100% of the Capricorn Coast affected.

A massive gumtree comes down on this house on Diplock St, in Rockhampton, during Cyclone Marcia. Rachael Conaghan

Over 2000 power lines brought down by trees and debris and supply to Ergon's primary zone substations knocked out.

As the storm hits the Banana shire, 64 houses cop severe damage, there is $90 million damage to the agriculture sector and early estimates of $10 million to Banana Shire infrastructure.

Saturday, Feb 21: Inland towns as well as the coastal areas are hit. Panic buying ramps up as some supermarkets reopen with generator power.

Sunday, Feb 22: A massive clean-up is underway amid the best and worst of human nature. The whole region buzzes to the sounds of chainsaws and generators.

Shannan Heath (with help from a friend) tries to salvage what's left of her home on John St, Yeppoon. Lisa Benoit ROK

Neighbour helps neighbour and strangers lend a helping hand. Reports of looting and theft of generators began to emerge. Residents queue for hours for petrol and ice and the region is critically short of diesel.

Monday, Feb 23: Many schools close. At North Rockhampton High School, only five of the school's 1000 students turn up. The airport reopens for daylight flights.

Hundreds of Ergon workers continue restoring power. SES volunteers from around the state work tirelessly clearing trees and debris.

The army is called in to help and former Rocky boy and IT guru Bevan Slattery donates 40 x 2 kilowatt generators for the city's most vulnerable.

Australian Army Sapper Andrew King clears and removes debris at the Kershaw Botanic Gardens as part of the Engineer Support Group. SGT Mick Davis

Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig travels around the shire in a series of public gatherings to inform residents about the clean-up effort.

Tuesday, Feb 24: 7000 Ergon customers have power restored with another 11,000 expected by the end of the day. Catholic schools reopen and concerns emerge about asbestos waste and the dangers of spoiled food.

The Morning Bulletin's coverage of Cyclone Marcia. Adam Wratten

It emerges the town of Marmor has been particularly hard hit and is without water as well as power. Yeppoon celebrates survival with an After Marcia beach party.

Wednesday, Feb 25: Mandalay Medical Centre's 15 doctors have been unable to practise and the impact affects the hospital.

Low-security prisoners from Capricornia Correction Centre help clean up.

The damage bill is expected to reach $500 million. Man charged over the theft of generators across CQ.

Thursday, Feb 26: Half of affected residents have power restored and Ergon says it hopes to have most of Rockhampton reconnected by the end of the week and on the coast by early next week.

Banana Mayor Ron Carige says 63 homes in Biloela are now uninhabitable. Media reports from Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, the second oldest in Australia, describe the gardens as unrecognisable.

The Morning Bulletin's coverage of Cyclone Marcia. Adam Wratten

Two macaws died at the zoo when a tree fell on their cage.

Outpourings of gratitude for Ergon Energy and its workers continue to flow.

Saturday, Feb 28: The Department of Defence confirms ADF Emergency Support Force will continue its work in the region until March 12. Tony Abbott announces additional assistance from the Commonwealth for cyclone victims.

Monday, March 2: The SES has had over 4000 requests for help regarding damage and has completed 70% of tasks. Out of 65,000 households without power, Ergon Energy now has just over 1000 customers to get back online. Koorana Crocodile Farm opens its doors again to the public.

A house in Yeppoon damaged after Cyclone Marcia. Lisa Benoit ROK220215lcyclone6

Tuesday, March 3: Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig rallies to get Category D funding for the region. Master Builders Association starts to safely remove asbestos from homes and structures. Thousands of Central Queenslanders queue up to get government disaster assistance payments at various recovery centres in the region.

Wednesday, March 4: Unemployed skilled workers are back in work, as tree loppers, truck drivers and labourers are in demand following Cyclone Marcia. Hot days in the wake of the cyclone pose a fire threat in the Byfield area.

Ses volunteer Jason Mitchell and fellow SES volunteers and workers from CQ Crane Hire clear two palm trees that had fallen on to a Horton Street residence during Cyclone Marcia as the clean-up continues. Chris Ison ROK270215cses9

Thursday, March 5: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk makes her second trip to the region after Cyclone Marcia. The Defence Force begins to clean up Kershaw Gardens.

Friday, March 6: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calls on Prime Minister Tony Abbott to upgrade disaster funding to a Category C.

Don and Rosie Rota speak to PM Tony Abbott in Yeppoon. Allan Reinikka ROK260215aabbott1

Red Cross is still busy handing out food vouchers to residents who went without power for seven days. Parts of Byfield Park reopen to the public.

Saturday, March 7: Rockhampton Regional Council gives away piles of mulch to residents. Meatworks expected to reopen in four weeks time. Australian Army is busy cleaning up the Botanic Gardens in Rockhampton.

Tuesday, March 10: Residents are warned to watch out for rogue tradies coming to town.

The Morning Bulletin's coverage of Cyclone Marcia. Adam Wratten

Friday, March 13: Category C assistance is announced for those impacted by Cyclone Marcia.