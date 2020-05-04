Timeline revealed to reopen CQ schools and some businesses

REOPENING PLANS: Education Minister Grace Grace (left), Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Office Dr Jeannette Young have revealed their timeline for reopening schools and certain businesses. Photo Lachie Millard

REOPENING PLANS: Education Minister Grace Grace (left), Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Office Dr Jeannette Young have revealed their timeline for reopening schools and certain businesses. Photo Lachie Millard

CENTRAL Queensland is set to be rewarded for its success in crushing the COVID-19 pandemic with plans revealed by the Queensland Government to gradually open schools, cafes and restaurants in the coming weeks.

Just three cases were announced for the state on Monday – one from a cruise ship and two imported from overseas – showing that the state remained on track to return to a semblance of normality.

From the state’s total of 1,038 confirmed infections, 980 people have recovered and six had died.

There are 52 active cases with nine people being treated in hospital and four people in ICU.

Once again in CQ, there were no new cases.

Proud of Queensland’s health results, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed fresh details about her government’s plans for more businesses and schools to reopen.

Ms Palaszczuk said June was a “good, ambitious target” for the reopening cafes and restaurants.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing all Queensland students will return to school by May 25th. Photo Lachie Millard

“I’m going to be speaking to some of the representative associations this week,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I can’t say whether it’s early June or late June but I’m going to have those discussions, but as Doctor Young has said we’ve got to take these things a couple of weeks at a time, we can’t do it all at once.”

The Premier said a recovery road map for businesses should be released in the “next week or two” with National Cabinet looking at those levels of restrictions.

She revealed the first steps to allow Queensland children to make a “sensible, gradual return” to school.

First in line were Kindergarten, Prep, Years 1, 11 and 12 students who would return to school next Monday, May 11.

“These are the children who are at the most important junctures of schooling – the beginning and the end of their educational journey,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

There would be an assessment of the statewide response to easing of restrictions on May 15 with the remaining grades two to 10 proposed to return to school on May 25.

Ms Palaszczuk said the stages to full school resumption were consistent with Queensland’s measured approach to confronting COVID-19 and balancing family needs with protecting lives during the global pandemic.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke welcomed the Premier’s announcement said it provided clarity to parents, students and teachers and gave schools the time they needed to prepare.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke was glad to see a timeline for CQ’s students to return to their schools.

“I know the past few weeks have been especially challenging for everyone – I just want to thank families for their ongoing patience and understanding and school staff for their hard work and professionalism in the face of what has been a constantly changing situation,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“I’m really looking forward to – hopefully – seeing everyone back at school on May 25.”

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said attacked the Premier’s schooling plan saying it was a devastating blow to Queensland’s economy and confidence” with their staged approach creating “haves and have nots”, splitting families, with some kids falling behind.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington wants all children back in Queensland schools sooner. Photo Patrick Woods

“Queensland schools should be open now and to keep them shut until near the end of May is a major setback to Queensland parents, kids and teachers,” Ms Frecklington said.

“This health crisis is fast becoming a jobs crisis under Labor. Holding kids back from going to school is hurting them and hurting the economy. Getting kids back into school is the first step on our road to recovery.”

She called for the Premier to release the health advice which informed her decision to keep schools closed.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry echoed Ms Frecklington’s reservations regarding the Queensland Government’s health advice.

“I’m glad to see the Queensland Government has finally listened to reason and have followed other states and territories in allowing some year groups to come back to school but the Queensland Government still needs to explain why years 2 to 10 are unable to attend school until the 25th May,” Ms Landry said.

“Parents were struggling to juggle working from home and ensuring their children were undertaking their school lessons. I hope this plan will give some certainty to hardworking parents.

“I hope the disruption of coronavirus has not left Queensland children worse off in their studies and their overall education.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the government’s plan has been endorsed by the independent and Catholic school sector as well as principals and teachers alike.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace believed a phased return to school was the best approach. (AAP Image/Darren England)

To ensure schools remained safe and hygienic for when students returned, she said there would be a number of measures put in place including:

Staff and students who are unwell must not attend school.

All adults must maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres.

Adults must not gather in groups in and around school grounds, car parks, school gates and outside classrooms.

Parents should use stop, drop and go options rather than walking children into school grounds.

Strict personal hygiene protocols, including the cleaning of high touch surfaces such as desks and door handles, will remain in place.

The Queensland Catholic Education Commission (QCEC) said the state’s 307 Catholic schools were ready to begin the staged return to face-to-face schooling after spending the past weeks preparing.

QCEC Executive Director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said the planned return would allow schools to prepare for the additional requirements for changes to school routines needed to adhere to the updated health advice.

“We’re very pleased to see our Seniors and our youngest learners returning first to face-to-face learning from next Monday,” Dr Perry said.

“Our Year 11 and 12 students are on tight timelines to meet the various assessment requirements of the senior years and they will benefit from being among the first back in the school environment.

“At the other end of schooling, our youngest learners in kindy, Prep and Year 1 learn in a variety of ways that are difficult to maintain in isolation and they are also missing out on learning to socialise with one another.”

Dr Perry said Catholic schools would put in place updated plans to ensure they met all the requirements to keep students, staff and families safe as school returns.

Unions respond to school announcement

Queensland Teachers’ Union president Kevin Bates said there were a range of logistic issues they would need to work through before students went back to school next week including whether parents would want their students to return to classrooms.

He said physical processes like school pick up and drop off needed to be worked through with the Education Department and redesigned this week.

Queensland Teachers' Union president Kevin Bates.

“What we’re focused on now is what that will look like,” he said.

“I guess that’s one of the questions (whether parents will keep their kids at home regardless of the announcement), it’s not clear to us what will happen.

“In South Australia and Western Australia many parents have chosen to keep their kids at home. I’m not saying they should or shouldn’t, I’m just saying that’s a factor.”

Maintaining the health and safety of all school staff and students will be paramount in the return to school by Kindy, Prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12 students next week according to the Independent Education Union of Australia – Queensland and Northern Territory (IEUA-QNT) Branch.

IEUA-QNT Branch Secretary Terry Burke said while the Queensland government had announced the return to school for students in these year levels from next Monday, 11 May 2020 – it must be underpinned by clear processes and procedures in every Queensland school to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the school environment.

“This includes maintaining appropriate social distancing measures for staff working within the physical school environment and ensuring vulnerable employees can continue to work from home,” Mr Burke said.

“It also means employers must ensure that the proper hygiene equipment is available in our schools.

“That may mean the hiring of more cleaning staff to ensure the required sanitisation and cleaning needed takes place every day within our schools.”

Mr Burke said everyone in the school community would need to adhere to social distancing and good hygiene practices to assist in ensuring the safe transition of more students back to the physical school environment.

“A lot is still unknown about COVID-19 and we cannot let our guard down,” Mr Burke said.

“Already this past weekend we have seen school closures in Melbourne and Sydney due to confirmed cases of the virus.

“With any large-scale return to school by students, there needs to be an associated emergency response plan in all schools for dealing with potential cases and outbreaks.

“We call on all Catholic and independent school employers, to make these plans clear to their staff along with an outline of the social distancing and hygiene procedures that are in place to facilitate this return to school by these students next week.

“Our teachers and school support staff have done an outstanding job over the last two months in the most challenging of times and their employers need to ensure there is more than adequate attention given to a safe workplace,” Mr Burke said.