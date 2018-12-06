Timely rain brings fire relief across region

THE heavens opened on Tuesday afternoon, bringing much needed relief to the Gladstone region.

Gladstone radar site recorded 13mm of rain and the airport recorded 11mm, but the biggest falls were where they were needed most.

Captain Creek, the site of an intense bushfire earlier in the week, recorded 31mm of rain.

Other gauges in the bushfire zone also received decent amounts of rain, with the Essendean Bridge gauge recording 26mm, Ampthill 28mm and Mt Watalgan recording 32mm.

However, the rain relief wasn't enough to fully extinguish a bushfire at Captain Creek.

In an update at 2pm yesterday, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said it was burning in inaccessible country.

"Crews are currently monitoring the blaze," the QFES said.

"Residents may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

The update emphasised the fire was not a threat to local properties.

Meanwhile in Rockhampton, the same weather system affected the region violently, causing major damage to properties.

Wind gusts of up to 72km/h were recorded, causing trees to uproot and fall on houses.

Lightning strikes also damaged a nursery owned by Rockhampton councillor Neil Fisher.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said an upper level trough, bringing cool air in to the atmosphere, was causing the wet weather and severe storms in the region.

"We got fairly strong winds as well, so a combination of those factors assists in creating a potentially severe thunderstorm," Mr Blazak said.

The forecast for today is for more showers, predicted to be from 3 to 8mm, and most likely this morning.

It will clear up for tomorrow and Saturday and right in to the weekend.

Maximum temperatures will also cool down, now ranging between 27-29C.