Timing for CQ's major road projects revealed

ROAD UPGRADES: Soon to become a familiar sight around CQ thanks to Queensland Government funding.

GET ready to see plenty more roadworks signs around CQ as the Queensland Government spends big on six upgrades around the region.

Last Tuesday, the government announced millions of dollars of funding in their latest budget for CQ's roads and now further details are emerging from the Department of Transport and Main Roads about the six projects, including when they were expected to start and finish.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the first project we should expect to see action on was the Bruce Highway Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (Rockhampton to St Lawrence).

The project would duplicate (four lane) the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd and Ramsay Creek, north of Rockhampton.

Pre-building site works were confirmed to be underway already with the project expected to start in in the second half of 2018 and complete in mid-2020.

There's now greater clarity on the long awaited duplication (four lane) of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

The spokesperson said design work had started, with the works contract expected to be awarded in late 2018.

They expect work to finish in mid-2020.

Planning is underway for six new overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Emerald (three eastbound and three westbound) with works expected to start in the first half of 2019.

Improving the overall safety of the section of the Bruce Highway between Benaraby and the Calliope River was another priority for the government.

A detailed design is currently being finalised to advertise the construction tender in the second half of 2018 with works expected to start in early 2019.

Works to upgrade Rockhampton's Road Train Access are expected to start early 2019 and finish late 2020.

These include widening along Lakes Creek Rd, replacement of Frenchman Creek Bridge, railway upgrade at Dorly St (Lakes Creek) and widening St Christopher Chapel Rd (Nerimbera).

As part of the Australian Government's Northern Australia Roads Program, $14.5 million is committed to upgrade 14km of Bajool-Port Alma Rd.

FACE LIFT: Multiple sections of the Bruce Highway are set for a facelift both north and south of Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK041115cbruce2

Works including road widening, shoulder sealing, and restoration were expected to start in the first half of 2019 and finish in mid-2020.

The spokesperson said major infrastructure projects like these involved planning, design and construction which could be delivered over several financial years.

"The Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program identifies the full project cost and the programmed expenditure across each financial year. This has been reflected in the Queensland Budget statement,” they said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she was incredibly proud that the Palaszczuk Government is investing $242.7 million of road infrastructure in 2018-19 for the Fitzroy district as part of another record investment for the third year in a row.

"This record investment will continue to build our roads network, boost productivity, future-proof our region, create jobs and foster economic growth,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I know that local businesses are optimistic about the uplift this investment will have on our local economy.

"I've spoken with a number of local business owners at the Parkhurst Town Centre who are very pleased about the economic benefits the $120 million Northern Access Upgrade will inject into the region.”

She said this budget showed her government's commitment to delivering key infrastructure and creating jobs for the people of Central Queensland.

"The State Government's investment in roads, rail, marine, passenger transport and active transport infrastructure across Queensland is estimated to support about 19,200 direct jobs, on average, over the life of the four-year program,” she said.

"More than $600 million was cut from transport funding during the term of the previous LNP government - resulting in a shortfall in project planning and delivery that the Palaszczuk Government is still working to repair.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said thanks to the Queensland Government, CQ will see an investment of $1.044 billion into infrastructure and supporting approximately 3500 jobs.

"We are building for our future,” Mr O'Rourke said.

CQ road project details

Bruce Highway (Rockhampton to St Lawrence) - Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade

Pre-building site works underway.

Expected to start in the second half of 2018 and finish mid 2020.

Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton to Gracemere)

Design has started, with the works contract expected to be awarded in late 2018.

Expected to open to traffic mid 2020.

Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton to Emerald)

Planning is underway, with works expected to start in the first half of 2019.

Bruce Highway (Benaraby to Calliope River)

Detailed design being finalised to advertise the construction tender in the second half of 2018.

Works are expected to start in early 2019.

Rockhampton Road Train Access

Works are expected to start early 2019 and finish late 2020.

Bajool-Port Alma Road

Works include road widening, shoulder sealing and restoration.

Works are expected to start in the first half of 2019 and finish June 2020.