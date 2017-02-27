Timothy makes splash at short course meet

SWIMMING: Timothy Cookson got off to a flying start at the Caribeae Swimming Club's Capricorn 13 and Under Short Course Meet on Saturday.

He had rattled up four wins by the lunch break and continued on his winning way to be crowned the 13 years boys age champion.

Caribeae's Cookson was one of 208 swimmers from across CQ taking part in the meet at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre in Rockhampton.

Meet director Michael Borg said while some competitors were looking to clock state qualifying times, the event was essentially aimed at novices.

"We've got some kids here who only last weekend were competing at the state sprint championships but what's really great to see is the number of novice swimmers taking on the 25m.

"We've got 71 seven and under swimmers - some as young as four years old - which is really terrific.”

Among them was Pippa Kelly, 6, who was proudly sporting her participation medal after swimming the 25m backstroke and butterfly.

"I love being in the water and I just try my best,” she said.

AGE CHAMPS

8 years girls: Julia Schultz, Caribeae

8 years boys: Kayden Gibson, Western Suburbs (Gladstone)

9 years girls: Taylor Brock, Rocky City

9 years boys: Lachlan Kuss, Rocky City

10 years girls: Jasmine Veach, Gladstone

10 years boys: Joshua Emery, Emu Park

11 years girls: Jaylee McMahon, Caribeae

11 years boys: Liam Rose, Rocky City

12 years girls: Miranda Chopping, Caribeae

12 years boys: Austin Kelly, Caribeae

13 years girls: Kourtney Draper, Caribeae

13 years boys: Timothy Cookson, Caribeae