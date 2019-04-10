Tin Can Bay's father-daughter rap duo record Lil Pump parody

Tin Can Bay father-daughter hip hop duo Floyd and Kaliyah Barber have penned a parody to the Lil Pump song Gucci Gang.

Gympie hip hop duo perform their parody song 'Boomerang Gang': Floyd and Kaliyah Barber team up for a hilarious Aussie take on Lil Pump's Gucci Gang.

IF THEY weren't already the Gympie region's funniest rap duo it would be almost impossible to go past Tin Can Bay's father and daughter team Floyd and Kaliyah Barber now.

Blending a lifelong love for music with his career pursuits as a youth support worker, Floyd penned most of the lyrics to the pair's latest "banger," Boomerang Gang, as a parody of US rapper Lil Pump's 2017 hit Gucci Gang.

Ten-year-old Kaliyah added her own words, completing what her father said was just the beginning of a hilarious songwriting partnership.

"I've been doing songs with kids in foster care, doing silly songs with them, rap songs, metal songs. I've been working with kids for 11 years, and this is getting them involved in writing music," Floyd said.

"Kal's always like 'When can I do a song with you?'. She kept pushing for it and seeing me writing songs with other kids, and I thought we'd give it a go.

"I kept hearing this Lil Pump song with one of the kids I'm working with, he drives me insane with Lil Pump all day.

"I said it would be so easy to do, I could record it at home easily. He said I couldn't do it, so I just started rapping over Gucci Gang and making all the noises.

"I wrote some lyrics and Kal came up with the last couple of bits, she absolutely nailed it. She's got a bit of talent there with the music, rhythm and timing, she nailed her part, it was just hilarious.

"Gucci Gang, boomerang, it just rhymes. All the kids listen to the Soundcloud mumble rap stuff and then the western Sydney rappers like Kerser. I was trying to combine a bit of both. I wanted to add a bit of Aussie flair to the mumble rap.

"It was so funny, the kids found it hilarious, and that was it."

Kaliyah, who prefers the likes of Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Bruno Mars on her personal playlist, isn't allowed to listen to the original versions of the songs she parodies, but joins in once Floyd begins the parody process.

The Victory College student has already wowed some of her school mates with Boomerang Gang, and Floyd said there's another Lil Pump parody on the way.

He said the songwriting process ran deeper than simply having a laugh with the kids.

"I start teaching them to do it, I give it to them on a USB or burn it on CD, and for that week they become a superstar.'' I've done it with a lot of kids, we've written a lot of different songs, and it's just a breakthrough for them," he said.

"I tell them to keep doing it, they don't need me. It was great to do one with Kaliyah. We've got one more parody and then we'll do originals."

You can watch Floyd and Kaliyah perform Boomerang Gang by searching it on YouTube, or watch them perform a live rendition on The Gympie Times website.