Hands of businessmen passing money, Australia dollar bills
Tin miner starts paying some FNQ debts

by Andrea Falvo and Chris Calcino
23rd Apr 2020 11:13 AM
CONSOLIDATED Tin Mines has started paying back at least one of its outstanding debts with Tyrepower Mareeba receiving some funds in its bank account.

Business owner John Raso told the Cairns Post on Tuesday he was owed $25,989 for three separate overdue bills.

By yesterday morning he had received some funds from the struggling company.

"I got a payment overnight," he said.

"It was a part-payment, but as far as I'm concerned that shows they're at least trying."

Consolidated Tin Mines has shut its Mount Garnet and Surveyor Project mines, with a skeleton crew still operating for "care and maintenance".

The company advised that all other employees would be "stood down without pay".

Consolidated Tin Mines managing director Ralph De Lacey was contacted for a comment but did not respond before deadline.

business consolidated tin mines mining mining company natural resources tin

