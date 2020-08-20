Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
News

Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TINANA man has died in a tragic boating accident in Moreton Bay.

It is understood Darryl Francis, 75, was on the boat with his cousin when the boat capsized yesterday afternoon.

Mr Francis was a well-known Maryborough man who operated a mobile welding business before he retired.

Police were notified of the overturned vessel by a passing boat just after 1pm.

The crew from the passing boat rescued a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man from the water and started first aid prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He could not be revived and died on scene a short time later.

Mr Francis was flown to hospital where he later died.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More to come

More Stories

boating accident editors picks moreton bay tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car suspected to have hit wall of home in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Car suspected to have hit wall of home in two-vehicle crash

        News Five persons were involved in the South Rockhampton incident.

        COURT: Full list of names to front the Magistrate today

        Premium Content COURT: Full list of names to front the Magistrate today

        News See the court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 20

        Morning Rewind: See the latest headlines from yesterday here

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: See the latest headlines from yesterday here

        News View the Letters to the Editor and opinion pieces here