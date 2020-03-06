Tinder reveals Rockhampton’s incredible match rate success

IT SEEMS love - or at least lust - is well and truly alive in Rockhampton.

Popular online dating platform Tinder has revealed the Beef Capital has provided some of its most successful match-rate percentages.

Data released by the dating application company has detailed the top 10 locations throughout Australia, with the results surprising many.

It seems regional towns nationwide are leaving the ­country’s major cities high and dry.

Regional areas rounded out the entire top 10, with Tamworth taking out top spot, Albury in second and Rockhampton sliding into third.

Others that made the rankings include Bundaberg, Wagga Wagga, Mackay, Launceston, Townsville, Darwin and Cairns.

Surprisingly, Sydney fell short at number 32, while Melbourne faired only slightly better to land position 31. However, Brisbane did offer some hope for those romantic city folks after Queensland’s capital took out number 23.

The insightful revelation was shared this week as the tech giant prepared for the launch of its new interactive ‘choose your own adventure’ apocalyptic experience, Swipe Night.

The development is set to offer a new means for users to create meaningful ­connections, with the company creating a ‘mini-film’ content series to run over three consecutive weekends to deliver a first-person dating experience.

While the choice of an apocalyptic theme might seem a bit far left of field, Tinder CEO Elie Seidman said the ­experience was centred around the app’s Gen Z audience.

“This generation are looking for new ways to connect, but one of the hardest parts is breaking the ice once you’ve matched,” Ms Seidman said.

“Starting a conversation with someone new can be ­intimidating, so we created Swipe Night to give our ­members a shared, entertaining experience that would allow them to have a deeper connection.”

Adding responsive streaming video to Tinder for the first time, Swipe Night allows members to control the future and make choices which decide their next steps.

“Not only do these choices navigate the story, but they also impact who members can match with and give common ground for them to spark conversation when the journey ends.”

Ms Seidman added since its US launch last October, matches increased by 26 percent and messages by 12 percent compared to a typical Sunday night.

The experience is set to launch in Australia March 14.