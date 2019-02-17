Tips for parents with young children, Alexa and Google Home

The $199 Google Home is the first official voice-activated smart assistant available in Australia.

GOOGLE and Amazon smart devices have entered our homes, and for parents of young ones, taking over their lives.

More and more homes are hooking up to Google Home and other smart Google devices, or Amazon devices Alexa and Echo.

I read in wonder a Facebook chat about the impacts these smart devices are having in family homes at the moment - the good and the bad.

It seems many parents are pulling their hair out as young ones repeatedly ask the smart device to play certain songs, or changing the song every two minutes or "asks 25 math questions at a time”.

One mother reached out to other parents and asked: "How do I turn off cuss words? How do I turn off the ability to buy stuff?

"In what ways can I use it as a teaching tool?”

One parent responded they felt the device, because it responds to clear worded requests, was helping their child speak clearly and respectfully.

Another pro is that children, who may not spell well, will ask more questions verbally and learn more using such devices.

The first tip to stop kids from making unwanted purchases is you can turn off voice purchasing altogether in Alexa app or keep it on but require a PIN for all purchases. In the Google Home app in the Payments section, toggle off Pay with Your Assistant.

Second tip - put the device on mute.

Third tip - both Alexa and Google have special set-ups for children. You may have to create a Google account for your child so Google recognises their voice and knows what is permitted.