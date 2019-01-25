Tips on how to have a safe and enjoyable Australia Day

AUSSIE READY: Surf lifesaver Mitch Haigh, Senior Constables Scott Sloan and David Jansen at Tannum Sands beach ahead of the Australia Day weekend.

AUSSIE READY: Surf lifesaver Mitch Haigh, Senior Constables Scott Sloan and David Jansen at Tannum Sands beach ahead of the Australia Day weekend. Mike Richards GLA240119TANN

POLICE and surf lifesavers are asking people heading to Tannum Sands for Australia Day to stay safe during the long weekend.

Senior Sergeant Tony Poli said everyone should "enjoy the day, have fun and be safe".

"This is a great part of Central Queensland and a great location for families to enjoy the celebrations," Sen-Sgt Poli said.

"Tannum police, together with Gladstone officers and the water police, will have a presence throughout the celebrations.

"Everyone has a right to attend and enjoy the day without it being spoilt by unruly behaviour, violence or poor driving behaviours."

Surf lifesaver Mitch Haigh said people must swim between the flags if they're spending their day at the beach.

"(We'd also like people to) not have alcohol in their system if they're going in the water," Mr Haigh said.

"It's going to cause grief for all patrol members or lifeguards along the coast."

Mr Haigh also reminded beachgoers to behave.

"If there's only two lifeguards on patrol - it'll be pretty hard because if you (have) got drunk people on the beach (causing problems), sometimes you have to get both (lifeguards) to go to them," Mr Haigh said.

"That then takes their eyes off the water, which is pretty hard."

Officers will be out in force to keep an eye on anti-social behaviour at the beach and Millennium Esplanade.

"Anyone creating a disturbance, making threats, acting violently will be dealt with by way of a $378 fine or arrest and issued with a move-on direction," Sgt Poli said.

Police have the power to issue an on-the-spot, $130 fine for drinking in public at the Esplanade, beach and parks.

Sgt Poli also had a message for drivers thinking of going home after drinking.

"If you are driving this weekend, expect an RBT," he said.