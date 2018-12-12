Menu
MEMORABLE DONATIONS: Woolworths store managers Jamie Harvey, Wayne Rossow, Phil Loveridge, Matt Piper, Tania Hoare, Laurie Barnes and David Karan. Contributed
Tis the season to be jolly, give generously to those in need

12th Dec 2018 6:41 AM
THE Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) team in Rockhampton will work around the clock to help sick and injured patients across the region this Christmas.

Last Thursday, Woolworths store managers from Rockhampton, Gracemere and Yeppoon dropped off Christmas gifts their team members had donated in support of the cause.

These thoughtful toys and gifts will be appreciated by the many children and young people who will use the RFDS service in coming weeks, and the gifts are sure to brighten their days throughout the festive season.

A whopping $306,734 was raised during the three weeks of the RFDS Halloween token campaign across 245 Woolworths stores around Queensland.

The local Rockhampton Woolworths stores also gathered to hold their inaugural Glitz & Glamour Masquerade Ball on Saturday, November 3, at Callaghan Park which raised more much-needed funds for the RFDS.

RFDS Rockhampton Base commenced operations in 1995 and operates as an emergency retrieval base incorporating aeromedical retrieval and inter-hospital transfer services.

The Rockhampton base is hangar 5, Aviation Dr, Rockhampton.

