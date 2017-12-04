'Tis the season to shop

SHOPPERS: Georgie Langdorf and Trisha Guangco recently checked out Universal Store at Stockland Rockhampton.

TIS the season to be jolly...and shop!

The staff at Central Queensland's busiest shopping centre are preparing for one of the most hectic festive seasons on record with more than 750,000 shopping visits between now and the big day.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Andrew Provan said it was set to be a busier Christmas season than last year.

The season has already started with more than 20,000 shoppers taking advantage of Stockland Rockhampton's Super Sale which occurred on the last weekend of November.

It was just a taste of what's to come.

Mr Provan said stores within the centre had already prepared for Christmas with decorations toys and some great sales.

"We're actually anticipating, in terms of sales, communication technology, food catering, retail services and homewares are to be the big categories this year," he said.

Stockland Rockhampton will be extending its trading hours for the festive season from Wednesday, December 20 to give shoppers more time to check off their Christmas list.

The centre will be open from 9am to 9pm which will run until Saturday, December 23 when Stockland will trade from 9am to 5pm.

These hours will remain the same on Christmas Eve.

Mr Provan said when school students go on holidays, shoppers will feel the buzz throughout the centre.

He said Stockland Rockhampton's latest additions such as H &M offered shoppers a more diverse retail experience.

Santa Claus is currently in residence at Stockland Rockhampton.

Children can take a photo with him and share their Christmas wish list at his workshop located next to Rockman's.

Santa photos will be available until Christmas Eve.

Stockland Rockhampton has partnered with Volunteers Without Borders "to connect customers with community events in their area which they can attend, or volunteer their time to help others enjoy a more social Christmas," Mr Provan said.

"We believe that Christmas is a time when everyone should have a place to belong and that's why we want to bring to the fore the importance of connecting with others in the local community at this time of year."

Attempts by The Morning Bulletin to get details about the Christmas spend from other regional centres were unsuccessful.