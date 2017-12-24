Tis the silly season, so you better watch out: Schwarten

The year is winding up, but Rockhampton's political stalwart Robert Schwarten is just getting started.

NORMAL people call it the festive season but those odd types politicians and journalists dub it the silly season.

It is the time of year when people are kicking back drinking too much ,spending what they cannot afford or worrying that they are facing a bleak Yuletide. It's the time that a news starved media is looking for stories.

It's also the time to bury a story likely to cause grief for governments or even oppositions .

Traditionally politicians and senior journos take a break about this time believing it is safe to do so.

The above assumptions do not bear much scrutiny because for a start this is time that disaster often strikes.

Who would have thought that the South East Asian Tsunami a decade ago this New Year would cost the worst Labor opposition leader in history Mark Latham his gig.

While other leaders were showing sympathy for the victims he had the do not disturb sign up.

He resigned from Parliament days later and has made a backside of himself ever since.

While the average executive on $4:5 mill a year is unlikely to be worried about the price of a turkey normal people are. While there may be little caution about the overreach of the plastic in reality people still talk they and given the number of call outs police get due to drunken and drug addled blues ; they argue . Hardly surprising they talk about electricity prices while watching the Christmas Carols in light on their front lawn as the try to outdo the Joneses.

Malcolm Turnbull will be hoping news poll gets better , Tony Abbott's off to his first gay marriage ceremony ( his sister's ) , Bill Shorten has his own aliens to deal with , Anastasia Palaszczuk now in majority government has the wonderful problem of putting together a cabinet excluding Joanne Miller ,Tim Nicolls will be spending time trying to plug leaks from those on his side who want his job. Pauline Hanson will be counting the the million or so dollars cash she's got from this election ( she's already picked up $7.9 mill from other failed attempts oh to be so unsuccessful)

The local Labor heroes Brittany ,Barry and Butch should take the opportunity to wind down from the stress of campaigning. Barring natural disasters like floods they may have some quality time as electors tend to leave them alone over Christmas. I hope Brittany gets some quality time with newborn Odette the first ever baby of an MP to be born in an election campaign. Our Mirani neighbours will have to adjust to their One Nation member who will cut a pretty lonely figure in Parliament.

Hopefully Margaret and Michelle take time out too to think about how they will work with the new Labor member for Rocky . Given their statements during the campaign let's hope peace and goodwill are more than just Christmas slogans.

From my point Judy and I are off on holidays . In keeping with the festive spirit I forgive those foes who overreacted to the election outcome ; their intemperate and ill considered comments will be wrapping prawn shells soon and that's where they should stay.

A happy Xmas and a healthy productive New Year and don't forget if you can spare it put some dollars into one of the adopt-a-family projects.

After all Christmas is about giving and sharing and a lot of people do it tough this time of year.