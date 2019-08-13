Titanic twist in maiden win

BIG HIT: Rockhampton's Joshua Crank floors Stanley Tuionuku in the super heavyweight division at Rocky Rumble 2019 Part II at Callaghan Park on Saturday night.

KICKBOXING: By his own admission, Joshua Crank is not your typical looking fighter.

The 23-year-old weighs in at 125kg and describes himself as a "big chubby guy”.

On Saturday night he proved looks can be deceiving when he won his super heavyweight fight at Rocky Rumble 2019 Part II.

Crank scored a TKO against Stanley Tuionuku in the fifth and final round to claim the first win of his career.

His was one of 15 fights at the event, which attracted about 800 spectators to Callaghan Park.

Crank was excited to claim the breakthrough win in what was his third fight.

"It was very special,” he said.

"It took me a couple of rounds to work out what he had and what his game plan was,” he said.

Hellrazor Fight Club's Corey Bullock (left) cops one on the chin from Fightcross MMA's Tyler Gilmour. arp33.com

"I felt I had him figured out in the third and I just tried to stay away from his leg kick.

"I pretty much controlled the fight and felt like I won every round.”

Crank said self-belief played a big part in his victory.

"The last two times I fought to survive rather than to get the win,” he said.

"I knew I just had to believe in myself and my ability.

"I know I don't look like a fighter but people shouldn't judge a book by its cover.”

Chantelle Seaman (left) battles it out with Stephanie Ochoa. arp33.com

Crank had Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On as his walkout song - and the crowd loved it.

"Everyone else comes out to this hard pump-up music but I decided to go with something different and surprise the crowd.

"I waited about three minutes into the song to get them pumping.”

Crank first started training about five years ago in a bid to lose weight.

He was 130kg when he left school but quickly gained another 30kg.

"It took me a while but I realised it was a problem and I had to make some changes.

"I knew there was only one way to fix it and that was to do something.”

Unison Martial Arts.Cooper Ward (left) on his way to victory against Nate Hansell from The Muay Thai College. arp33.com

Crank started training and about two years ago joined Snake Pit Muay Thai, where he teamed up with trainer Torin O'Brien.

He soon decided to fight competitively.

"I didn't want to keep training religiously and get to 50 and wonder why I didn't step in the ring,” he said.

"I really wanted to do it and had my first fight last year.

"I want to keep on fighting and see where it goes, see how good I can get.”

