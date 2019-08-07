Titans can ‘build a team around’ Arrow

TITANS star Jai Arrow will make his long-awaited return to the NRL this weekend for the Gold Coast's clash with the Dragons at Jubilee Stadium.

Arrow has been sidelined for seven weeks after a syndesmosis injury in Gold Coast's Round 14 game against the Warriors.

The Origin representative was hopeful of making his return last week against the Roosters but erred on the side of caution so he could be fully fit to see out the rest of the season.

His return comes amid a raft of changes made to the side which was beaten 58-6 last weekend.

AJ Brimson returns from a hip injury and had been named to replace veteran Michael Gordon (hamstring injury) in the fullback position.

Talented centre Jesse Arthars also makes his way back into the side, being named on the wing in place of Anthony Don.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis said Arrow's return would be a huge confidence boost for the Titans.

Wally Lewis says the Titans can build the club around Arrow. Picture: AAP

"He leads by example and for a man of his age, that's quite remarkable," Lewis said.

"He's a gutsy young man that doesn't try and come up with anything too spectacular. The work rate that he comes up with is admirable."

Lewis said new Gold Coast head coach Justin Holbrook would be able to build his future team around the star forward.

"(Arrow) is a fantastic player that they'll build a team around," he said.

"They'll have plenty of plans for the future but I'm sure the new coach coming in will see him as the man that leads the way.

"He will probably have all the support from his teammates."

New Titans coach Justin Holbrook. Picture: Getty

It comes as Gold Coast duo Ryley Jacks and Philip Sami are backing their side to lift against St George Illawarra and give long-suffering fans something to cheer about.

Four tries in the opening 20 minutes sparked the SCG shellacking and while the Roosters' quality is undeniable, so too was the Titans' lack of self belief and effort.

For former Storm playmaker Jacks, such a lopsided result was previously unheard of and he's desperate to turn things around against the Dragons.

"I don't think if ever been a part of something like that, that was quite a big loss," Jacks said.

"It's an experience for me and I'm learning. Where I've come from, we haven't got beaten like that before but you've got to learn from everything in life.

"We've got five games to turn it around and try to get something out of that season."