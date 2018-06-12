Menu
Joe Greenwood has quit the Gold Coast Titans.
Rugby League

Titans forward quits club

by Emma Greenwood
12th Jun 2018 12:44 PM
TITANS forward Joe Greenwood will make an immediate move back to Super League after inking a contract with Wigan for the remainder of the season.

Wigan was set to announce the move early this morning Australian time after beating several other Super League clubs for the second-rower's signature.

Greenwood, who arrived on the Gold Coast from St Helens last year, was contracted to the Titans until the end of the 2019 season.

But he has not played an NRL game this season and has been pushed back in the pecking order behind new emerging talent Keegan Hipgrave and new recruits Jai Arrow and Bryce Cartwright.

With coach Garth Brennan looking unlikely to hand the Englishman another cap to add to the 22 NRL games he played last year, he was granted permission to negotiate with other clubs, with the Titans' move sparking great interest, with Hull KR - where his brother James plays - Leeds and Toronto also understood to have been interested in his signature.

Despite saying just last month he was "here for the long haul", it's understood Greenwood has been made aware he had little chance of returning to the Titans line-up, while there is understood to have been no interest from other NRL clubs.

Joe Greenwood in action for the Titans. Picture: Getty Images
Titans head of football Phil Moss confirmed there was interest from Super League clubs.

"We have had a couple of English clubs show interest and have said to Joe that if there was a good opportunity he wanted to pursue, we would be happy to let him go," Moss said.

"He has aspirations of playing for England but Garth (Brennan) has been honest with him and he's behind the eight-ball currently here."

The move leaves the Titans needing to sign three players to finalist their 30-man squad by the June 30 deadline.

The club is likely to hand at least two of those spots, if not all three, to players from Intrust Super Cup feeder outfits Tweed Heads and Burleigh.

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    CQ home builder goes bust

    Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

