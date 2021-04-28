Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Marymount College v Marsden SHS and Marymount College v St Michael’s College
Marymount College v Marsden SHS and Marymount College v St Michael’s College
Rugby League

Titans Schools League livestream

callum dick
by and Andrew Dawson, Callum Dick
28th Apr 2021 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Titans Schools League continues today, with six games from two venues to be livestreamed on this website

Subscribe to view games across the Year 7-8, Year 9-10 and Year 11-12 age groups live each Wednesday, while also enjoying the replays of the matches.

 

Teams from across the Gold Coast through Ipswich SHS, Stretton College and Forest Lake SHS were in the Titans Cup this season.

"In 2021, there are 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition which is nearly double the amount of teams from the last full length competition in 2019,'' said Darren Robb, the Gold Coast Titans Game Development Manager.

 

Marymount is in for a big afternoon, with boy Year 11-12 teams to be livestreamed. Aston Bai and Lily Prendergast at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams
Marymount is in for a big afternoon, with boy Year 11-12 teams to be livestreamed. Aston Bai and Lily Prendergast at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Venue: Burleigh Bears Juniors

Year 7/8 Div 1 Girls

3PM: Keebra Park v Mabel Park

Year 9/10 Div 1 Girls

4PM:Marymount v Marsden SHS

Year 11/12 Div 1 Girls

5PM: Marymount v Marsden SHS

Venue: Nerang Roosters - Field 1

Year 9/10 Div 1 boys

4:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels

Yr 11/12 Div 2 boys

5:30PM: Marymount v Miami

Yr 11/12 Div 1 boys

6:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels

 

Originally published as Titans Schools League livestream

More Stories

livestream nrl rugby league sport titans schools league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reopening date revealed for iconic Great Western Hotel

        Premium Content Reopening date revealed for iconic Great Western Hotel

        Business The new leasees have a big focus on food and hope to become to the best place in Rocky to have a steak

        Rockhampton sports venue on market for $875K

        Premium Content Rockhampton sports venue on market for $875K

        News The club has been owned by the family for 33 years and has taken a hit from...

        CQ man injured in explosion shares WHS musts

        Premium Content CQ man injured in explosion shares WHS musts

        News Wednesday is World Day for Safety and Health at Work, and one Central Queensland...

        OPINION: Simple, cheap ways to capture and store carbon

        Premium Content OPINION: Simple, cheap ways to capture and store carbon

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.