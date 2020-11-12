TMR responds to concerns about $1b Ring Road project

CONCEPT MAP: The $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road project involves the construction of a link of the Bruce Highway, west of Rockhampton, with key linkages into the city at the Capricorn Highway, Ridgelands Road, Alexandra Street and Yaamba Road (Rockhampton -Yeppoon Road).

CONCEPT MAP: The $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road project involves the construction of a link of the Bruce Highway, west of Rockhampton, with key linkages into the city at the Capricorn Highway, Ridgelands Road, Alexandra Street and Yaamba Road (Rockhampton -Yeppoon Road).

THE DEPARTMENT of Transport and Main Roads has responded to Rockhampton Regional Council’s questions on the viability of the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road project.

The Morning Bulletin published a story yesterday, citing a council report which queried the benefits and impacts of the road, the impact on council-owned intersections and road and design specifications.

A TMR spokesperson responded to the story and said they had been working with council for almost 10 years on the project and were surprised to hear their concerns.

TMR has assured it will be formally responding to council’s matters and will be updating the council and community as the project progress.

“The Rockhampton Ring Road is a major infrastructure project that will improve road safety and support the region’s economy by improving freight efficiency, flood resilience and job opportunities,” their response read.

“It will also strengthen connectivity between key employment, leisure, tourism and residential growth areas of Rockhampton and the wider region.

“It will improve connectivity to Rockhampton by increasing the number of access points to the city at a high-level of flood immunity at one per cent Annual Exceedance Probability, or one-in-100 year event (Q100 level), and a high-level, north-south route for traffic through Rockhampton.”

TMR outlined its perceived benefits of the project:

New crossing of the Fitzroy River

Reduced congestion and improved safety through the city

Improved connectivity to key facilities, services and precincts within the Rockhampton region

Continued access to the road network during major flooding

Reduced travel times

Improved flood immunity

Improved network efficiency

Contributes to regional growth and the economy

The concept design for the road was released in May 2020 for community feedback and received significant feedback.

Planning of the project has been finalised and the detailed business case has been submitted to Infrastructure Australia for approval.

The project is now in the detailed design phase which looks at refining the concept design, looking at traffic efficiency, improved safety, increased resilience to flood, improved connectivity and accessibility and environment and cultural heritage.

More consultation with stakeholders and council is yet to occur, TMR stated.

“Any concerns raised by council regarding intersection performance and configuration, traffic modelling, local road impacts, heavy vehicles movements, noise and visual amenity will be discussed as part of the detailed design phase,” TMR said.

TMR stated the council roads “are not significantly impacted”.

In addressing the access to the Dreamtime Cultural Centre, TMR said the process was ongoing and a “mutually agreeable option will be finalised as part of the detailed design phase”.

Addressing flood diversions, TMR said “access during floods is managed through the Fitzroy River Flooding Traffic Operations Plan, developed by TMR in consultation with the council and Queensland Police Service. It is then endorsed by the Rockhampton Local Disaster Management Group and Rockhampton District Disaster Management Group. Any changes to this plan will be managed by us in consultation with council and emergency services for endorsement by the LDMG and DDMG.”