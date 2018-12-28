TMR responds to questions about Lawrie St upgrade

TRAFFIC and Main Roads has confirmed that Lawrie St in Gracemere was not included in the scope of the $75million Capricorn Highway project but has not explained why it was left out.

Following concerns raised by Rockhampton Region councillor, Ellen Smith, (see story this page) The Morning Bulletin asked TMR on Wednesday if and why the original scope of the project had been shortened.

The Bulletin also provided TMR with detail about the concerns including issues of heavy traffic congestion in Lawrie St and the narrow Poddy McDonald Bridge.

A TMR spokesperson responded yesterday with the following:

"The Capricorn Highway project is significant for Central Queensland, providing a vital connection for commuter traffic between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

"With traffic growth across the Gracemere area due to increased residential and commercial development, traffic volumes on this section of the Capricorn Highway now exceed 18,000 vehicles per day.

"In 2016, $74.99million was committed by the Australian ($59.99m) and Qld ($15m) governments to duplicate the highway.

"This project will deliver a four-lane highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere as well as vital intersection upgrades at Nelson St, Fairy Bower Rd, McLaughlin St and Gavial-Gracemere Rd, plus provision for cyclists including on-road cycling facilities.

"Lawrie St is not included in the project scope.

"Any future works will be assessed against competing state-wide priorities and funding availability.”

We are seeking responses from politicians.