TMR says boaties were notified of harbour works

BOATIES and tenants were notified of a major works project at Rosslyn Bay Harbour prior to them starting, the Department of Transport and Main Roads says.

But a spokesman said full community consultation was not normally possible for short-term closure repairs, as works were undertaken as soon as the contractor was available.

While authorities had reassured boaties that only one of the two boat ramps would be closed at a time, the main source of community frustration has centred around the simultaneous closure of the floating walkways that accompany each ramp.

Numerous fishing sources had questioned whether proper consultation had occurred prior to the works starting.

The Rosslyn Bay Harbour works project was awarded to The Jetty Specialist for $507,000.

"A media statement, a notice to mariners and a tenant notification notice were released before site works started and signs were installed on site in advance of the closure,” a TMR spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said recent inspections had found the floating walkways had sustained damage which was irreparable, and needed to be fully replaced as they were unsafe for public use.

"The removal of the walkways simultaneously will shorten the works by a month and will be completed prior to the September school holidays to minimise disruption,” they said.

During the works, the department said it would ensure that at least one boat ramp remained open.

The new floating walkways will be wider and better-lit.