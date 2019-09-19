To Broadway and Beyond for Rocky performers

LOCAL performer, Angelo Conway will slip into a pair of high heels once again to reprise his role as drag queen, Lola for the Broadway and Beyond gala concert in November.

Best known as the lead singer for The Short Fall, Conway starred as Lola/Simon in the hugely successful Rockhampton production, Kinky Boots earlier in the year.

Angelo Conway as Lola from the production, Kinky Boots.

Angelo will perform alongside some of the region’s best-known singers and musicians for the concert which will celebrate musical theatre, cabaret, rock, pop and jazz.

After the event’s successful debut last year, Broadway and Beyond will return to the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Saturday, November 9.

Featuring some of the region’s finest singers, dancers and musicians, the gala event will see the likes of Rhonda and Claire Janes, Amanda and Travis Hock, Brad Villiers and Jacob Goves take centre stage, along with an array of the region’s most experienced dancers.

Audiences can expect to hear hit songs from past musicals such as Wicked, Kinky Boots, Les Miserables, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, We Will Rock You, and Jekyll and Hyde.

Last year’s sold-out event was organised for Sue Earle; a much-loved member of the local musical theatre community who was treated for breast cancer in Brisbane.

Sue will be at the helm for this year’s show as a costuming co-ordinator.

Ticketing and other information is available at the club reception, or contact (07) 4999 2600.