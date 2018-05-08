Toadinator: New technology to stop the spread of cane toads

TURNING THE TIDE: Jessica Marsh from Animal Control Technologies with the Toadinator at Beef Australia 2018.

TURNING THE TIDE: Jessica Marsh from Animal Control Technologies with the Toadinator at Beef Australia 2018. Chris Ison ROK080518cbeef6

CANE TOADS. They are one of Australia's most annoying pests.

To reduce numbers and potentially stop the spread of the unwanted animals into new areas, Animal Control Technologies Australia and James Cook University researchers have developed a new trap.

The device, the Toadinator, is being launched in Rockhampton at Beef Australia.

It uses an advanced sound lure that mimics cane toad calls. When activated, the trap has been measured to catch up to 10 times the number of toads compared to a trap without the sound lure.

Toadinator: Jessica Marsh from Animal Control Technologies talks about thier new "Toadinator" cane toad trap at Beef Australia in Rockhampton.

The trap is powered by solar panels and has a light as well as the sound attractor to bring toads to the trap. The UV light attracts insects, which then attracts the toads.

The device is Australian designed, lightweight, durable, easy to assemble, water resistant and has been tested in difficult tropical environments.

"You just find a good location where you think toads might be, close to but not too close to a water body,” Animal Control Technologies Australia extension and communications manager Jessica Marsh said.

Beef - Jessica Marsh from Animal Control Technologies with thier Toadinator at Beef Australia 2018. Chris Ison ROK080518cbeef5

"We recommend leaving them for four to five days, you have to check them every couple of days but if you are not catching in those four to five days, just try somewhere else, they are easy to move.”

Cane toads adversely affect Australian ecosystems, are toxic to native predators, compete with and prey upon native species, are dangerous to pets and can spread disease.

"As we know no one really likes cane toads, there are everywhere and this device is good for getting local numbers low in say tourist resorts, swimming pools, backyards,” Ms Marsh said.

Cane toads have been researched to have infested northern Australia, from the East Coast to the Kimberley Region.

"It is a massive problem and they are spreading as well. They are going down into New South Wales, Queensland is where they have started and they are really spreading so it is really scary,” she said.

"The beauty of these traps is that they are going to be used on the invasion line, if you are in an area where you aren't sure if you really get toads, put them out and see if you do.”

BUY:

Contact Animal Control Techonologies

Phone: 03 9308 9688

Email: enquiries@animalcontrol.com.au

Website: www.animalcontrol.com.au