Tobacco smugglers ‘sent $175k to the US for illegal firearms’

A tobacco smuggling syndicate run out of a Sydney Bunnings car park allegedly sent money to the US to buy firearms, a court has heard.

Eight men were arrested in raids across Sydney's west last Tuesday for their involvement in the alleged multimillion-dollar tobacco smuggling syndicate.

Strike Force DeHaar was set up in late 2017 to investigate links between terrorism financing and Sydney's underworld when officers discovered links to the ­alleged tobacco syndicate.

Nadim Mohammad Jamel Kanssan, 34, was the last of them to apply for bail and his application was refused at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said Kanssan faced serious allegations as the police facts alleged the purpose of a $175,000 bank transfer to the US was for firearms.

"(In a police recording of a syndicate meeting) another member of the group with whom (Kanssan) had been associated is explaining money transferred to the US was to be used to purchase illegal firearms," she said.

The syndicate allegedly imported seven tonnes of illegal tobacco worth $1.8 million without paying millions in taxes.

The court heard the syndicate imported a container of cigarettes, sheesha and loose leaf tobacco from Dubai.

Kanssan would allegedly drive the tobacco from a storage area to the Rydalmere Bunnings where it was moved into trucks and delivered to tobacconists across Sydney.

These drivers allegedly included Alaeddine El Masri, Ali Khalil and Hamad Masri

Prosecutor Sergeant Kellie Chessor told the court Kanssan was a key player within the syndicate.

"He is one of the masterminds of it, he is one of the directors pulling the strings of this organisation," she said.

She said if he was granted bail, the Lebanese national whose visa has expired, would leave the country.

Defence lawyer Margaret Bateman said the facts suggested Kanssan was only a small player in the syndicate.

" (Azeem) Khan and Mr Ahmed Masriz, these are the two individuals involved in the international aspect of this things," she said.

"There is nothing really to suggest he was pulling strings within the organisation, it could be inferred he did things because he is a subordinate player."

Khan is alleged to have been the man responsible for transferring money overseas.

Magistrate Stapleton said she wouldn't call Kanssan a "mastermind" but he was more than just a puppet.

Kanssan will face his charges of two possess illegal tobacco, two knowingly deal with proceeds of a crime and direct a criminal organisation at Burwood Local Court on July 19.

