Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toby Price celebrates his sixth triumph in the Finke Desert Race. Picture: Toby Price Motorsport
Toby Price celebrates his sixth triumph in the Finke Desert Race. Picture: Toby Price Motorsport
Motor Sports

Price gets it right for Finke win

by Connor O’Brien
12th Jun 2018 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND motorsport ace Toby Price has clinched a record sixth Finke Desert Race bike crown, conquering the treacherous outback course to win by more than 10 minutes.

Having been quickest in the day one leg from Alice Springs to Finke - a tiny Northern Territory town where competitors camped overnight on Sunday - the 30-year-old was the first bike to return to Alice Springs on Monday afternoon.

Price was marginally quicker on the second leg to finish the race in a total time of four hours, five minutes and 44.8 seconds.

"I'm stoked," he said of becoming the record holder for most bike wins at the event.

"Time to kick back and relax a little bit and celebrate with the team.

"I can't thank KTM enough, they always put in a massive effort and have everything ready to go for us."

Price had revealed via Twitter his nerves after a prolonged break, having suffered a broken leg in the 2017 Dakar Rally.

Toby Price in action. Picture: Toby Price Motorsport
Toby Price in action. Picture: Toby Price Motorsport

"I'm not going to lie, I was pretty nervous lining up after 24 months away from the bike category," Price said.

But he managed to navigate his way through the various hurdles to extend his lead over second-placed David Walsh by the finish.

Price's victory came as a resounding response to a disappointing result in the car edition of the race, in which a power steering failure on Monday dashed his chances.

Toby Price competes in his trophy truck before having to stop. Picture: Toby Price Motorsport
Toby Price competes in his trophy truck before having to stop. Picture: Toby Price Motorsport

Having been one of the quickest drivers on the first leg on Sunday, his crew had executed a late-night gearbox and transmission change before the mechanical failure.

Price described it as "a hard pill to swallow" but bounced back in the ideal way once he was helicoptered back to Finke for the bike finale.

Father-and-son duo Shannon and Ian Rentsch won the car class to successfully defend their title.

Related Items

finke desert race motorsport toby price

Top Stories

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    News ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council takes down ad after community backlash

    Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    Politics THE State Budget has been handed down and there are some key areas of focus for...

    CQ home builder goes bust

    premium_icon CQ home builder goes bust

    Business Metro Builders leaves up to 24 homes unfinished, owes more than $2m

    Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    premium_icon Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    Food & Entertainment Organisers get two shows ready for Rocky public

    Local Partners