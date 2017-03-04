34°
From markets to Allsorts Open Mic night

4th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
LOCAL TALENT: Thabo Tshuma performs at Allsorts at The Workshop in East St, Rockhampton which will be held tonight.
LOCAL TALENT: Thabo Tshuma performs at Allsorts at The Workshop in East St, Rockhampton which will be held tonight. Contributed

TODAY

6am-6pm: CQUniversity Community Sports Centre will host an MS Swimathon. Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton. Entry $15 and up. Phone 3840 0887, swimathon@msqld.org.au.

8am-noon: Gracemere Lions Christmas Markets, Conaghan Park, Lawrie St, Gracemere, A variety of stallholders including home-made arts and crafts, cakes, children's clothing, toys, pottery, jewellery, jams, home-grown produce and more. Sausage sizzle and more. Info and stall bookings, phone 49331165.

10-11am: Dads Read aims to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of fathers and families reading with their children, particularly in their early developmental years. Join in free, Rockhampton Regional Library, Fitzroy Room, 230 Bolsover St.

10am-3pm: Contemporary Outlook art exhibition by Central Queensland Contemporary Artists from Walter Reid Cultural Centre - at the Kern Arcade.

10.30am-5.30pm: Towers of Tomorrow with Lego bricks, Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Entry, $5, concessions $3. Bookings essential.

1-3pm: Rockhampton Regional Council weekly art workshops at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens (meet at the Gardens Tearooms) every Saturday. The workshops are free, no bookings required. Recommended ages 4+.

2pm: Yeppoon's Paint Pot Gallery is celebrating its re-opening at 12 Anzac Pde, between the Lure Living and The Strand Bottle Shop, with an afternoon tea.

6.30pm: Allsorts open mic night, music, comedy and more with Rocky's new and emerging performers. The Workshop, 45 East St. All-ages show 6.30pm. 15+ show from 8.30pm.

7.30pm: Underground Opera's West End to Broadway - in the Caves will be held at Capricorn Caves. Tickets: go to ticketmaster.com.au.

 

TOMORROW

7-9am: The Emu Park Lions Club invites everyone to come and help clean up Emu Park and Zilzie for Clean Up Australia Day.

Will be followed by a free sausage sizzle at Lions Park on Pattison St. Phone Lyn on 0431353873 or just turn up.

8-11am: Capricorn Coast Landcare Group's Clean Up Australia will be held at the Landcare Rehabilitation Site, Park St, Yeppoon (opposite Central Shopping Centre).

8am-noon: The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

There will be a large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer.

The markets are held every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls. For info, phone Madonna 0419848005.

8.30am: Capricorn Animal Aid bowls day, North Rockhampton Bowls Club. $20 per person, teams of four if possible, not essential. Cost includes the game of bowls and a plated lunch. To register your team or just yourself, please phone 49225285.

8.30am: Rockhampton Finch and Parrot Social Club ninth annual bird sale, Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry: adults $2 children u/13 free. Inquiries Jan 0400394009.

10am-1pm: Contemporary Outlook art exhibition by Central Queensland Contemporary Artists from Walter Reid Cultural Centre, at the Kern Arcade.

10.30am-5.30pm: Towers of Tomorrow with Lego bricks, Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Entry, $5, concessions $3. Bookings essential. Tickets available from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 49274111.

1-4pm: Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park. Family fun for all ages. Enclosed footwear is required to ride the trains. Cost $2 per ride. Phone 0409 361 955 or visit the Melsa Facebook page.

1-5pm: The Country Music Group will perform at Yeppoon Town Hall.

1.30-3.30pm: Ping Pong Open Day, Rockhampton Table Tennis Association, 157 Campbell St, Rockhampton. Bring a friend or bring the family for a hit at open day. Rockhampton Table Tennis Association, phone 49225380 or email rockhampton@table tennisqld.org.

7pm: The World of Musicals brings the very best of musical theatre to life. This incredible production brings the big company numbers from Les Miserables, Lion King, Sister Act, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, Cabaret and Wicked and much more to the stage. Pilbeam Theatre. Adult $69.90, phone 49274111 to book.

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Ocean View living on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

The Time To Buy Is NOW!

8 Hoffmann Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This neat and tidy property is well positioned on a corner block with dual access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Norman Gardens. With a freshen up and a new coat of...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Commercial Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

Affordable Block, Close To The River

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

Residential Land This amazing 558m2 block is ready for you to build on today, ... $95,000

This amazing 558m2 block is ready for you to build on today, only a 2-minute walk to the Fitzroy river. Offering you a flat block, fenced on 3 sides, a blank...

Gorgeous Gable In Beautiful Wandal - Only $259,000

7 Dally Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $259,000

This is definitely A MUST SEE Property- fantastic Southside Location and very Affordable for the 1st Home Buyer, Singles, Couples, Families and Smart Investors...

Quality Acre… Must Sell!!!

22 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Auction Location: On-Site. This quality block in the Tanby Height Estate will ... AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. This quality block in the Tanby Height Estate will be sold on or before Auction. With a great elevated position to build your dream...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

