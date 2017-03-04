From markets to Allsorts Open Mic night

LOCAL TALENT: Thabo Tshuma performs at Allsorts at The Workshop in East St, Rockhampton which will be held tonight.

TODAY

6am-6pm: CQUniversity Community Sports Centre will host an MS Swimathon. Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton. Entry $15 and up. Phone 3840 0887, swimathon@msqld.org.au.

8am-noon: Gracemere Lions Christmas Markets, Conaghan Park, Lawrie St, Gracemere, A variety of stallholders including home-made arts and crafts, cakes, children's clothing, toys, pottery, jewellery, jams, home-grown produce and more. Sausage sizzle and more. Info and stall bookings, phone 49331165.

10-11am: Dads Read aims to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of fathers and families reading with their children, particularly in their early developmental years. Join in free, Rockhampton Regional Library, Fitzroy Room, 230 Bolsover St.

10am-3pm: Contemporary Outlook art exhibition by Central Queensland Contemporary Artists from Walter Reid Cultural Centre - at the Kern Arcade.

10.30am-5.30pm: Towers of Tomorrow with Lego bricks, Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Entry, $5, concessions $3. Bookings essential.

1-3pm: Rockhampton Regional Council weekly art workshops at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens (meet at the Gardens Tearooms) every Saturday. The workshops are free, no bookings required. Recommended ages 4+.

2pm: Yeppoon's Paint Pot Gallery is celebrating its re-opening at 12 Anzac Pde, between the Lure Living and The Strand Bottle Shop, with an afternoon tea.

6.30pm: Allsorts open mic night, music, comedy and more with Rocky's new and emerging performers. The Workshop, 45 East St. All-ages show 6.30pm. 15+ show from 8.30pm.

7.30pm: Underground Opera's West End to Broadway - in the Caves will be held at Capricorn Caves. Tickets: go to ticketmaster.com.au.

TOMORROW

7-9am: The Emu Park Lions Club invites everyone to come and help clean up Emu Park and Zilzie for Clean Up Australia Day.

Will be followed by a free sausage sizzle at Lions Park on Pattison St. Phone Lyn on 0431353873 or just turn up.

8-11am: Capricorn Coast Landcare Group's Clean Up Australia will be held at the Landcare Rehabilitation Site, Park St, Yeppoon (opposite Central Shopping Centre).

8am-noon: The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

There will be a large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer.

The markets are held every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls. For info, phone Madonna 0419848005.

8.30am: Capricorn Animal Aid bowls day, North Rockhampton Bowls Club. $20 per person, teams of four if possible, not essential. Cost includes the game of bowls and a plated lunch. To register your team or just yourself, please phone 49225285.

8.30am: Rockhampton Finch and Parrot Social Club ninth annual bird sale, Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry: adults $2 children u/13 free. Inquiries Jan 0400394009.

10am-1pm: Contemporary Outlook art exhibition by Central Queensland Contemporary Artists from Walter Reid Cultural Centre, at the Kern Arcade.

10.30am-5.30pm: Towers of Tomorrow with Lego bricks, Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Entry, $5, concessions $3. Bookings essential. Tickets available from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 49274111.

1-4pm: Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park. Family fun for all ages. Enclosed footwear is required to ride the trains. Cost $2 per ride. Phone 0409 361 955 or visit the Melsa Facebook page.

1-5pm: The Country Music Group will perform at Yeppoon Town Hall.

1.30-3.30pm: Ping Pong Open Day, Rockhampton Table Tennis Association, 157 Campbell St, Rockhampton. Bring a friend or bring the family for a hit at open day. Rockhampton Table Tennis Association, phone 49225380 or email rockhampton@table tennisqld.org.

7pm: The World of Musicals brings the very best of musical theatre to life. This incredible production brings the big company numbers from Les Miserables, Lion King, Sister Act, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, Cabaret and Wicked and much more to the stage. Pilbeam Theatre. Adult $69.90, phone 49274111 to book.