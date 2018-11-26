Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Fighting for Our Farmers Drought Relief Charity League Day, Queensland Police Service officers vs Queensland Correctional Services officers.

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's new daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Monday, November 26

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Charity the real winner of huge rugby league day, with thousands raised for our drought-stricken farmers (plus photo gallery)

A new $7b mega-mine in the Galilee Basin will deliver 4000 jobs

Mining giant BHP has expanded its preferential 30-day payment plans to include Rockhampton

Matt Canavan has accused the Queensland Government of engaging in a 'running battle' with one of the state's biggest industries

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A man in his 40s was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition after a motorcycle crash on Farm Rd at 6.26pm.

The rider suffered a leg injury in the crash.

***

The Yeppoon Coast Guard overnight advised they assisted one two occasions over the weekend.

On Saturday, Gormans Removals Rescue took a paramedic to Monkey Beach on Great Keppel Island to treat someone suffering from heatstroke.

During drill training on Sunday, the coast guard was called to a 4m Mustang with two people on board which had suffered engine failure at Finlay's Reef.

The vessel was towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving back at 11.06am.

** A power outage affecting roughly 100 homes yesterday has been fixed with a generator set up in Kerr Park, Allenstown.

WEATHER

An angry sunset over Rockhampton, contributed by Alison Sealy. Alison Sealy

Rockhampton's forecast heatwave has arrived, with the mercury already hitting 28 degrees at 7am.

Overnight temperatures were still in the high 20s, with a low of 22.2 degrees only recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology at 5.30am.

It's expected to get to 40 degrees today, with light winds becoming westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day.

Fire danger is severe.

The UV index is forecast extreme at 14, so make sure you're covered up and using sunscreen if you're outdoors.

It will be slightly cooler on the coast, with a top of 33 degrees forecast for Yeppoon.

ANOTHER VIEW

Cooper Downing riding in the Mini Lites 9-U12 at the Rockhampton Motocross Club Rocky Raiser. Michelle Gately

TODAY'S EVENTS

Reid's gallery and gift shop

Get a unique gift for Christmas at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre. The daily gift shop showcases the best local paintings, pottery, jewellery, note cards, scarves, bags, lawn decorations, baby items and more. Open 10am to 3pm

Monday Movies at Rockhampton Regional Library

Enjoy a range of classic documentaries, musicals, feature films and drama in a relaxed setting. A selection of free classic films from the National Film and Sound Archives will screen at 10.00am at the Rockhampton Regional Library and Gracemere Library throughout the year. Please RSVP on 4936 8043. Screening today: Six Go Round the World