Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Tuesday, November 27

OVERNIGHT NEWS

At least one person was treated for heat-related medical issues, according to data from Queensland Ambulance Service.

** A motorcycle rider was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Parkhurst about 6am.

The crash also involved a truck and happened on Norman Rd and McMillan Ave.

WEATHER

Rockhampton is set to hit a top of 39 today, with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Fire danger is very high and there is a total fire ban in place.

The local fire ban will be in place for residents in the Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Whitsunday Local Government areas.

This ban is expected to remain in place until Friday 30.

The UV index is forecast extreme at 13.

Yeppoon will reach a top of 31 degree with a mostly sunny morning and the chance of a shower during the afternoon and evening.

TRAFFIC

Work will begin on Alexandra St today, aimed at providing a significantly improved road for residents and drivers.

The works will be funded by both Rockhampton Regional Council and the State Government, with Queensland's Roads to Recovery program contributing $421,000.

Councillor Tony Williams said Alexandra Street was in need of significant repair.

"Currently Alexandra Street needs almost continual maintenance to keep it operational, which is clearly not ideal.

"We will be reconstructing the road pavement, building a new kerb and channel, and also doing some landscaping in the middle.

"It is a significant investment from Council, over $1,500,000, and also a very welcome contribution of $421,000 from the State Government.

"We've already been in touch with local residents and businesses, and will continue to engage while the works are going on.

"We really appreciate everyone's patience whilst we carry this work out. It will be worth it in the long run, as the near constant maintenance that currently takes place will no longer be needed.”

One lane in each direction will be open at all times. The speed limit will be reduced to 40km/hr for the duration of the project. The works will take place between Richardson Road and Sheehy Street.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

A former Gracemere man has been charged with more than 20 offences including manslaughter/alternately unlawful striking causing death, torture and deprivation of liberty more than a year after his wife's death.

Capricorn Coast businesses excluded from BHP's new preferential payment terms

The mum of a teenager killed in a 2016 crash has shared her views on Queensland's shocking road toll

A serious bushfire continues to impact the townships of Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek - keep up to date with rolling coverage.

TODAY'S EVENTS

Rockhampton Regional Council meeting

The council will meet today at City Hall from 9am, with a discussion on the Local Government boundaries for the 2020 election. Councillors will also consider major planning scheme amendments and a proposal to take over the Rocky River Run. We'll bring you detailed reports of the meeting.

Scott Bowman's final lecture

CQUniversity professor Scott Bowman will present his final professional lecture from 11am to 12.30pm in Building 32, 1.28. Prof Bowman and his wife Anita are set to travel the world upon his retirement.

Reid's gallery and gift shop

Get a unique gift for Christmas at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre. The daily gift shop showcases the best local paintings, pottery, jewellery, note cards, scarves, bags, lawn decorations, baby items and more. Open 10am to 3pm