Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Wednesday, November 28

OVERNIGHT NEWS

At least two people were treated for heat-related medical issues, according to data from Queensland Ambulance Service.

As many as 19 crews have been battling an out of control vegetation fire near Stanwell since Monday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene of the blaze near Josefski Rd shortly after 11am Monday and have been working to contain the blaze since then.

As of 6pm Tuesday there were still 10 crews on scene with a dozer creating fire breaks during the day.

This morning, crews will return to monitor and confirm the fire is fully extinguished.

No properties are under threat.

Paramedics transported a male teenager to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with head injuries following a bicycle incident after he fell down an embankment about 6pm.

A Critical Care Paramedic was on board for transport.

A woman in her 20s is being assessed for head and possible spinal injuries after a vehicle rollover on Jericho Texas Rd, near Jericho, at 2.35am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were driving her to hospital but it would take some time given the isolated location.

IN PRINT

WEATHER

Rockhampton is set to record another stifling day with the mercury set to top a sweltering 42 degrees as the week-long heatwave shows no sign of abating.

At 6.30am, it's already 27 degrees.

Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower during the morning and afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon, possibly severe. Possible dust haze developing.

Winds northwesterly 20 to 25 km/h tending westerly 25 to 35 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Yeppoon is expected to reach 36 degrees with a 30 per cent chance of a shower or gusty thunderstorm.

Fire danger is extreme and there is a total fire ban in place.

The local fire ban will be in place for residents in the Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Whitsunday Local Government areas.

This ban is expected to remain in place until Friday 30.

Gladstone Airport welcomes reinforcements from New South Wales to help battle the Deepwater blaze.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Max Fletcher, whose son Tom was killed in a horror car crash in June, says he is close to losing everything financially and is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by RCR Tomlinson.

Rockhampton Regional Council will take over the popular Rocky River Run because it has outgrown the abilities of previous organisers.

A Central Queensland man has been ordered to pay a $2200 fine after a bull broke its leg at a rodeo at the Great Western Hotel.

Livingstone Shire Council workers say they have no choice but to strike this week.

ANOTHER VIEW

Keep an eye on The Morning Bulletin print and our website for the glamour of the region's formals. Congratulations to all 2018 graduates.

TODAY'S EVENTS

