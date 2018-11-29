Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Rod Laver in Gladstone to open the boating facilities named in honour of his brother.

Rod Laver in Gladstone to open the boating facilities named in honour of his brother. Mike Richards

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Wednesday, November 28

OVERNIGHT NEWS

FOLLOW OUR ROLLING HEATWAVE AND FIRE COVERAGE HERE

Over 8000 Gracemere and hundreds of Kabra residents were forced to flee their homes yesterday to avoid a fast moving fire that originated from Stanwell.

Most of those people are reported to have found refuge with family and friends in Rockhampton, with reports saying more than 200 people staying overnight at the evacuation centre at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

There is no confirmation of homes or structures being damaged in the blaze.

39 state schools, 6 catholic and independent school and 20 early childhood centres remain closed today due to the extreme weather. You can find a full list here.

---

Gracemere residents have started returning home after a night of uncertainty.

Residents are reporting that traffic is flowing freely on the Capricorn Highway with no delays.

---

A patient complaining of neck pain was transported stable to Rockhampton Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Alexandra Street and Richardson Road at 6.10am.

WEATHER

Rockhampton is set to swelter again today following yesterday's catastrophic weather conditions.

While temperatures aren't predicted to reach the 40s today, Rocky is predicted to hit a top of 38 degrees.

At 7am, temperatures were already sitting at 26 degrees.

A zero per cent chance of rain today while the faire danger remains very high.

South-easterly winds of 15 to 20 km/h are predicted for today, with the winds becoming lighter into the evening.

With the very high fire danger the total fire ban is still in place for residents in Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Whitsunday Local Government area.

This ban is expected to remain in place until Friday 30.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

There is no shortage of great sports people that come from Queensland, and some of our greatest have come from Central Queensland, but who are the state's top 100 sporting heroes?

With nearly 1300 serious crashes in the last 10 years is the Bruce Highway Queensland most dangerous road?

A Central Queensland Rugby Union team has returned from Bangkok after playing in the International Rugby 7s competition, with the CQ Dingos the only team representing Australia.

A Central Queensland University leader has called for more research to be done into the caused of car crashes.

ANOTHER VIEW

Kroombin Drive, Bouldercombe. Winner of New Display - Ergon Christmas Lights competition. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Photo:contributed. contributed

TODAY'S EVENTS

Disaster updates expected for today

Mayor Margaret Strelow and Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Tony Williams, will provide an update on the current situation throughout the day.

Silly Solly's reopening today

Discount store Silly Solly's is reopening today on East St in Rockhampton's CBD.