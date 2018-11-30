Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Friday, November 30

OVERNIGHT NEWS

FOLLOW OUR ROLLING HEATWAVE AND FIRE COVERAGE HERE

Fires at The Caves, Mount Larcom and Kabra have been contained overnight and downgraded.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Rockhampton on Thursday after talking with Rural Fire crews at the Kabra pub. She visited with Chair of the Rockhampton Local Disaster Management Group Cr Tony Williams who spoke with her about the current fires burning around the region. Maddelin McCosker

WEATHER

Rockhampton is set to hit a top of 39 degrees today, with conditions slightly more favourable but fire danger still "very high”.

There will be light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

In Yeppoon, a top of 31 degrees is expected with light winds becoming west to southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then shifting north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late morning and afternoon.

With the very high fire danger the total fire ban is still in place for residents in Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Whitsunday Local Government area.

This ban is expected to remain in place until Friday 30.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Mount Chalmers residents are well and truly fed up with road conditions

See the fire damage from the air in these incredible images

A former police officer says anyone caught using phones while driving should be charged with a criminal offence

Plan your weekend activities with our 72-hour guide for the region

The dispute between unions and Livingstone Shire Council is set to escalate

ANOTHER VIEW

Trevor Humble at the CQLX yards with a pen of cattle who stayed overnight in safety amidst the surrounding fires in Gracemere and Stanwell. Vanessa Jarrett

TODAY'S EVENTS

Disaster updates expected for today

Mayor Margaret Strelow and Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Tony Williams, will provide an update on the current situation throughout the day.

Bull riding at the Great Western Hotel

Round three of the Bad Boy Mowdown from 6.30pm. Tickets $10 at the gate.

Santa photos at Stockland Rockhampton

Santa Photos will be taking place until Monday, 24th December.

This year, Sensory Santa sessions will take place on Sunday 2nd and 9th December from 8am - 10am. To book your space, contact the Customer Care Desk on (07) 4928 9166. For more information, including times, pricing and location visit Stockland Rockhampton's website.