Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead
GOOD morning Central Queensland.
Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.
Friday, November 30
OVERNIGHT NEWS
FOLLOW OUR ROLLING HEATWAVE AND FIRE COVERAGE HERE
Fires at The Caves, Mount Larcom and Kabra have been contained overnight and downgraded.
WEATHER
Rockhampton is set to hit a top of 39 degrees today, with conditions slightly more favourable but fire danger still "very high”.
There will be light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.
In Yeppoon, a top of 31 degrees is expected with light winds becoming west to southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then shifting north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late morning and afternoon.
With the very high fire danger the total fire ban is still in place for residents in Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Whitsunday Local Government area.
This ban is expected to remain in place until Friday 30.
TODAY'S HEADLINES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Disaster updates expected for today
Mayor Margaret Strelow and Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Tony Williams, will provide an update on the current situation throughout the day.
Bull riding at the Great Western Hotel
Round three of the Bad Boy Mowdown from 6.30pm. Tickets $10 at the gate.
Santa photos at Stockland Rockhampton
Santa Photos will be taking place until Monday, 24th December.
This year, Sensory Santa sessions will take place on Sunday 2nd and 9th December from 8am - 10am. To book your space, contact the Customer Care Desk on (07) 4928 9166. For more information, including times, pricing and location visit Stockland Rockhampton's website.