Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Emergency services attend to a man who allegedly deliberately lit a fire off the Burnett Highway yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK301118afire3

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Saturday, December 1

OVERNIGHT NEWS:

Adani update

With the recent news revealing the Adani Carmichael mine has secured the finances to begin construction Queensland voters appear to be divided over the coal mine.

A recent YouGov Galaxy Poll showed 44 percent of people opposed the mine, while 38 per cent support it.

In February this year there was more support for the project, with 41 per cent of people polled supporting the mine and an equal 41 per cent of people polled opposing the mine.

The number of people who are 'uncommitted' to the project remains the same at 18 per cent.

Read more about the recent developments here.

Fire update

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed both The Caves bushfire and the Kabra/Stanwell bushfire have been brought under control and are burning within containment lines.

Around 8am this morning both fires were downgraded to Advice level, with residents from both areas being asked to stay informed.

The bushfire in the Kabra/Stanwell area is burning within containment lines between Malchi Nine Mile Rd, Pipeline Rd, and Meteor Park Rd.

The fire at The Caves is burning within containment lines between Spring Creek Close and Rossmoya Rd.

Follow our rolling fire coverage here.

WEATHER

High fire conditions will be maintained over the weekend by a dry air mass and hot conditions in parts of Central Queensland.

For Saturday, Rockhampton is expected to hit a top of 37 degrees, with light north-easterly winds of between 20 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon.

In the late afternoon winds of between 15 and 25 km/h will be moving in a more northerly direction.

There is a 5 per cent chance of rain in the Rockhampton area for Saturday.

Saturday's fire warning for Capricornia and Central Highlands is Very High. A good sign that conditions are improving and the worst of the fires in the region are over. Bureau of Meteorology

Yeppoon is looking at daytime maximum temperatures between 34 and 39 today.

There will be light north-west to north-easterly winds of between 15 to 25km/h in the morning.

There slightly higher chance of rain on the coast for today, the the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a 10 per cent chance of rain for Saturday.

The fire warning for Saturday in Capricornia and the Central Highlands is Very High, which is a good sign of improving conditions despite a heatwave in the region that is expected to last until Tuesday.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

A funeral driver who left the body of a baby on the roof of his van and drove off is "absolutely shattered” by the incident.

A dangerous sex offender is back in jail until the new year after being busted by police using online porn sites.

Two firebugs caught after horror week of bushfires in CQ.

Livingstone Shire Council staff's industrial dispute kicks off.

ANOTHER VIEW

The wonderful volunteers from the Rockhampton, Keppel Sands and Yaamba SES crews. SES along with QFES and rural and urban fire brigades have been working tirelessly for days to keep bushfires under control across the region. Jann Houley

TODAY'S EVENTS

The Handmade Markets

Kicking off at 8am, these markets are packed with handmade goodies from local small businesses. Ranging from home made candles to children's toys and jewellery, you will be sure to find some wonderful Christmas presents for family and friends. Located at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion these markets showcase talented craftspeople, artists and designers from around the region.

Mount Morgan Pool Community Day

Free entry from 12pm to 5pm. Keep the kids occupied for a few hours with a massive water inflatable, treasure hunt and live music at the Mount Morgan pool, 36 Thompson Avenue.

CBD Xmas Fair

Celebrate the start of the festive season tonight the the annual CBD Christmas Fair. Come along from 5pm for a spectacular night of live entertainment. The lighting of the Christmas tree will take place at 7.30pm, with face painting, animals from Cooberrie Park, market stall and of course a visit from Santa Claus.