Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

QFES rescued 'Juliet' the pig a property at Deepwater where firefighters have been working to contain massive blazes in the past week.

Monday, December 3

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital overnight after a single vehicle crash on Johnson Rd, Gracemere at 8.02pm.

WEATHER

Extreme heat continues today in Rockhampton, with a maximum of 40 degrees predicted.

However, cloud cover will take some of the sizzle out of the heat.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers from late morning and the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.

Winds northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the morning then becoming northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon.

In Yeppoon, the dust haze is expected to clear with a top of 34 degrees and the chance of showers.

Winds northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning northerly 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning and afternoon.

Fire danger remains very high and the UV index is extreme at 13.

Thunderstorm activity is set to continue throughout the week and rain is predicted.

Matthew Hill is well known around Rockhampton, especially in the mountain biking community. The 19-year-old came off his bike on Frenchville Rd Tuesday and is in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital. Allan Reinikka

TODAY'S HEADLINES

A Rockhampton teenager remains in a coma in Brisbane after a 'simple bike accident'

Adani's website has been flooded with job applications just days after the company announced it would start construction on the Carmichael Coal Mine

A man has faced court after being provoked into punching an allegedly violent stepfather

A Rockhampton intersection is among the state's worst, according to new RACQ data

TRAFFIC

Parkhurst: Road works are affecting both lanes at Yeppoon Rd as the bus set down project continues to roll out. Works expected until December 10.

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

ANOTHER VIEW

Lance Fairweather and his Norths Chargers memorabilia that's been donated to the club. Steph Allen

TODAY'S EVENTS

International Day of People with Disability

There are several events in the region to celebrate International Day of People with Disability.

In Mount Morgan, enjoy a free sausage sizzle and talk to NDIS Local Area Coordination Partners about accessibility and inclusion. From 10am to 1pm at the Mount Morgan IGA.

At Southside Library, see a display of artwork created by locals and make a Christmas decoration. There are also hearing tests available, as well as morning tea. From 11am to 1pm.

In Yeppoon, the Disability Awards acknowledge the contribution to greater social inclusion, increased recognition of equality, and human rights for all Australians. The awards ceremony runs from 9am to 11am.