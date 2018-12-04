Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Tuesday, December 4

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A male patient was transported to Emerald Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on Talafa Road at 6.04am. Read more here: Man taken to hospital after CQ single vehicle rollover

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover at Bajool last night. Read more here: Man, 60s, taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

IN COURT:

A man accused of deliberately lighting a fire off Burnett Highway on Saturday has his matters set for mention this morning. He was still in hospital yesterday: Arson accused missed court as he was still in hospital

The trial continues for a man accused of raping a woman in a Rockhampton motel room in 2016. The man was in Rockhampton for Ergon Energy training and was staying in the room next door. The court heard yesterday he walked passed a sleeping man in the downstairs part of the two-storey unit at Glenmore Tavern and upstairs to where three women slept:

An alleged drug trafficker arrested last night at the Rockhampton Airport in possession of a large amount of ice is expected to appear in court this morning: Man busted with a significant stash of ice at Rocky Airport

WEATHER

In Capricornia today, the BoM predicts cloudy weather with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers.

These showers are most likely from the late morning.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, with possible locally heavy falls.

Winds north to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h turning easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon and evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

For more about the weather for the rest of the week, check out this story: Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

TUESDAY PREDICTION: Rain is predicted to land in CQ tomorrow.

TODAY'S EVENT

Almost 400 students are to graduate at CQUniversity today: 10am ceremony for graduates from the School of Business and Law, School of Education and the Arts and School of Engineering and Technology. 3pm ceremony for graduates from the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences, School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences and all Doctoral graduates. Read more here including the full list of graduates' names: Ag degree sets Dana down path to greatness