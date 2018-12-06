Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Thursday, December 6

WEATHER

Rain has brought a much-needed cool change to Rockhampton, where a top of 27 degrees is expected today.

There's a high chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the evening.

Winds east to southeasterly 25 to 40 km/h becoming southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the evening.

A high of 25 degrees is expected in Yeppoon with similar chances of rain and storms.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

An $80,000 fine has been imposed on a company after a workplace accident amputated a young man's arm

The damage caused by Queensland's devastating fire disaster is finally being counted as conditions ease across the state

Queensland's last two agricultural colleges will close next year, with a report suggesting one of them could be converted into a refugee centre or a prison.

TRAFFIC

Parkhurst: Road works are affecting both lanes at Yeppoon Rd as the bus set down project continues to roll out. Works expected until December 10.

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

ANOTHER VIEW

TODAY'S EVENTS

Storytelling Christmas Party at Gracemere Library

Santa will make a special guest appearance at the libraries' final storytelling sessions for the year to read a Christmas story in preparation for the big day. The library's robot iZac will also share the classic 'Twas the Night before Christmas' poem at the Christmas events, with singers dropping in to spread Christmas cheer.

The story sessions are ideal for young children but older siblings are welcome to attend. Bring a plate of festive food to share for morning tea. 10am to 11am.