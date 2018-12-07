Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Friday, December 7

OVERNIGHT NEWS

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services were called to reports of a trapped dog in Frenchville overnight.

However, a QFES spokesperson said when crews arrived about 9pm, they found the dog was not trapped but injured by a suspected tick bite.

Crews helped carry the dog from the creek bed at Berserker and Mitchell St to a car.

It's understood the dog then got appropriate veteranary treatment.

WEATHER

A high pressure system extends a firm ridge into southern Queensland waters.

This, combined with a fresh to strong east to southeasterly wind flow will persist through to the weekend as the high moves only slowly east.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is expected to move west towards the east tropical or central coast during the weekend, combining with the ridge to further strengthen winds over Capricornia waters.

In Rockhampton ,a top of 27 degrees is expected with a high chance of late morning and afternoon showers.

In Yeppoon, a maximum of 24 degrees is forecast with thunderstorms expected.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman at a CQ caravan park

A man has been jailed for abusing his 14-year-old stepdaughter while his wife recovered from a serious illness

The Federal Government has comittee $100 million to improve life for CQ people with Type 1 Diabetes

A former St Ursula's student has spoken about the 'creepy' thing accused murderer Chris Dawson once told her

TRAFFIC

Parkhurst: Road works are affecting both lanes at Yeppoon Rd as the bus set down project continues to roll out. Works expected until December 10.

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

IN PRINT

TODAY'S EVENTS

