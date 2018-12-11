Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

CYCLONE REFORMING: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is expected to reform in the Gulf of Carpentaria before most likely leaving a trail of destruction through Queensland.

CYCLONE REFORMING: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is expected to reform in the Gulf of Carpentaria before most likely leaving a trail of destruction through Queensland. BoM

Tuesday, December 11

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A multi-vehicle crash occurred on the Bruce Highway, 3km South of Miriam Vale at 4.25pm yesterday. It involved a removalist truck, a camper van and another vehicle, resulting in significant debris strewn across the road. Queensland Police were required to direct traffic. They confirmed that no serious injuries resulted from the crash beyond cuts and bruises. The highway was officially cleared at 6.45pm.

Other than that, Police, Ambos and Firies have reported a quiet night.

WEATHER

Cyclone update:

Ex-tropical cyclone Owen is located over the eastern Gulf of Carpentaria, and is expected to continue moving westwards while intensifying. There is some uncertainty with the movement of ex-tropical cyclone Owen, but if it remains over the warm waters of the Gulf of Carpentaria there is a moderate chance of cyclone development on Tuesday, increasing to high on Wednesday. Some models predict TC Owen will cross the Southern Gulf and track South East down the QLD coast from Cairns to Fraser Island late this week, "similar” to Ex TC Oswald in 2013.

Capricornia forecast

Partly cloudy. Slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower near the coast, near zero chance elsewhere. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Daytime maximum temperatures 29 to 35.

Rockhampton - 31°C max - Partly cloudy.

Yeppoon - 28°C max - Possible shower.

Gladstone - 30°C max - Partly cloudy.

Biloela - 34°C max - Partly cloudy.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

EVENTS

Techonology assistance:

-Tech Troubles @ Northside Library - Tech Troubles Tablet: Bring along your portable device to receive one-on-one assistance from one of our helpful volunteer trainers from the Library Technology Centre. Regular times have been scheduled throughout the week at different libraries for anyone who needs assistance with any computer, notebook or smartphone problem. 2pm - 4pm.

- Practice Practice Practice @ LTC Southside Library: Come along and practice the skills learnt at the Library Technology Centre or bring along your own individual computer projects. Out helpful trainers will provide one-on-one assistance. 9am -11am.

Baby and young children entertainment:

- Lively Babies @ Gracemere Library: The Lively Babies program nurtures imagination and creativity in a relaxed baby bounce session and targets parents, grandparents and carers with infants up to 18 months of age. 10am -10.30am.

- Read With Me @ North Rockhampton Library: Discover how you can develop your baby or toddler's language and pre-reading skills in a fun, interactive and relaxed setting. Try some new rhymes and learn some simple steps to make reading an important part of your child's life. 10am - 11am.